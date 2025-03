Heather Bennett, chief strategy officer with Woven Metal Products, has been honored as a 2024 Woman of Excellence by MetalForming Magazine in collaboration with the Precision Metalforming Association and Women in Manufacturing.

WMP's Bennett recognized as a 2024 Woman of Excellence Heather Bennett, Woven Metal Products

This prestigious accolade celebrates outstanding women in the metal forming and fabrication industries who exemplify leadership, innovation and excellence in manufacturing.