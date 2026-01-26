Suggs recognized as ‘Exceptional Industry Leader’ by EHCMA

Jeff Suggs, corporate environmental, safety & security manager and public information officer with Kuraray America, was honored with the Exceptional Industry Leader Award by the East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA) at its recent Annual Meeting.

Suggs was recognized for leading the initiative to revamp EHCMA’s Community Awareness Emergency Response app and for his ongoing support of the association’s mission to strengthen safety, preparedness and communication across the region’s industrial community.