Murphy brings marketing expertise to HASC

Jennifer Murphy has accepted a new role with the Health and Safety Council (HASC) as marketing content manager.

Jennifer Murphy, HASC

Prior to joining HASC, she held various marketing roles with Kuraray, most recently serving as manager of marketing, communications and business transformation. Murphy began her career in nonprofit development, where she honed her skills in engaging donors, volunteers and stakeholders to promote organizational missions and foster support.