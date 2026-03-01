Motiva names Murphy-Smith and Hodgkinson in commercial reorganization

Motiva announced a strategic reorganization of its commercial organization, separating Marketing and Sales into a standalone department.

Expand Motiva-Colleen-Murphy-Smith Colleen Murphy-Smith, Motiva

Colleen Murphy-Smith has been named executive VP, marketing and sales. In her new role, she joins Motiva’s executive leadership team and will oversee branded and unbranded fuel sales across more than 4,000 retail stations in Texas, the Southeast and the Mid-Atlantic, as well as the continued expansion of Motiva’s base oils business through the Aramco Base Oils Alliance. With more than 30 years of experience in retail strategy, fuel sales, marketing and base oils with Motiva and Shell, Murphy-Smith brings deep industry expertise and proven leadership. Since joining Motiva in 2009, she has held multiple senior roles, including marketing GM, base oils director, VP of product sales and, most recently, VP of fuel sales and marketing.

Ryan Hodgkinson has been named executive VP, commercial. He will oversee JV management, manufacturing optimization and corporate development & strategy, advancing strategic partnerships, optimizing manufacturing performance and shaping corporate development, M&A and enterprisewide strategy. Hodgkinson returns to Motiva after serving as managing director at Aramco Trading Americas, where he led regional strategy and commercial operations. With more than 22 years in the global energy industry, his career spans leadership roles in strategy, business development, finance and risk.