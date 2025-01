Bendco Houston Pipe Benders (HPB) has promoted Amanda Molina to VP of estimating.

Molina joined the company in January 2003 as the front desk receptionist, then worked her way into sales. Her next role as sales manager was followed by director of estimating. Molina collaborates with Bendco HPB’s skilled estimating team to train new estimators in reading ISO drawings and understanding bends.