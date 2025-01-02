Russell Hillenburg, president of Woven Metal Products (WMP) and president and co-founder of Modular Plant Solutions, has been selected to serve as a board member for the Global Syngas Technologies Council and will join its Executive Committee.

Expand Hillenburg named to Board of Global Syngas Technologies Council Russell Hillenburg, Woven Metal Products

With a deep-rooted background in the industry — beginning with WMP’s subsidiary, IndChem Constructors — Hillenburg is also a founding partner of Woven Integration.

"I’m looking forward to working with other industry leaders to help shape the future of the syngas sector and its diverse application," Hillenburg said.