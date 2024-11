Olivia Speyrer has accepted the role of manager of health operations at the Health and Safety Council®’s (HASC) clinic, bringing her expertise in healthcare management and human resources to the position.

HASC welcomes Speyrer to the team Olivia Speyrer, HASC

With over three years of experience at HASC, Speyrer previously served as manager of health operations and as a human resources coordinator, where she demonstrated her leadership and commitment to operational excellence.