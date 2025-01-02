Donald Owens has joined HASC as the director of screening services, where he will provide the petrochemical community with industry-leading background check solutions.
HASC welcomes Owens to the team
Donald Owens, HASC
Owens brings extensive experience, having previously served as president with East Gate Consulting and executive VP with Entrepreneurs Focused on Growth Inc. His leadership also spans roles as VP of Gulf Coast ASAP Drug Solutions, product manager with DISA Global Solutions and CEO with Prime Information Center.