HASC promotes Klinegardner to president, COO

Russell Klinegardner

HASC's board of directors recently promoted Russell Klinegardner to HASC president and COO.

In his new role, Klinegardner expands his current COO responsibilities to take on the additional duties of president from Luis Aguilar, who will continue as CEO and board executive committee member.

Klinegardner joined HASC in 2016 as COO, after his service as chairman and board of director member. He is a 25-year veteran of industry and business leadership, operations, and formerly served in HSErelated roles for The Brock Group and Dow Environmental.

