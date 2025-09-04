Expand HASC names Gonzales as COO

The Health and Safety Council (HASC) has appointed William Gonzales, MBA, as COO.

A U.S. Army veteran with more than 25 years of industrial experience, Gonzales brings extensive expertise in operations, HSE and workforce development. He most recently served as president of Evergreen North America. As part of the senior executive leadership team, he will lead operational execution to enhance consistency, scalability and support the HASC mission of building safe workplaces.