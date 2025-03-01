Gonzales promoted to VP with HASC

Erin Gonzales has been promoted to VP of People and Culture at Health and Safety Council® (HASC®).

She previously served as the director of HR and has been with HASC for nearly eight years, also holding roles as manager of HR and executive assistant. In her new role, Gonzales will oversee strategic initiatives that drive organizational culture, employee engagement and talent development, reinforcing HASC’s commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace.