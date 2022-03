Bill Berry

Continental Resources Inc. recently unveiled some upcoming organizational changes.

Jack Stark, the company's president and COO, will retire by late spring 2022. Upon retirement, Stark will transition into a part-time consulting role as a senior advisor to Continental's CEO, Bill Berry, who will become president and CEO.

Additionally, Doug Lawler has been named COO and executive vice president.

