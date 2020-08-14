Setting the standard for reactor, tower internals

Woven Metal Products (WMP) has a more than 50-year history in manufacturing reactor and tower internals and solving customer needs. Over time, the requirements for customers have evolved and, especially during uncertain times, customer needs have changed. WMP has always been at the forefront of the industry meeting these needs, engaging in brainstorming meetings with licensors, refiners, engineering houses, chemical plants and more, all to help tackle industry problems and come up with better solutions. As a solution provider for the industry, WMP is known for living up to its mission statement of reliable quality, attention to detail and a partnership attitude.

WMP strives to be forward-looking, anticipate its partners' needs and provide solutions that work. With 24/7/365 service and a full-time night shift, WMP works with trained personnel and state-of-the-art equipment to bring critical solutions to its customers around the clock.

"A visit to the WMP facility yields a vast array of workstations; laser, water-jet and plasma cutters; perforation machinery; press breaks; welding essentials; knitting machines; and much more -- all executed by trained and skilled personnel," said Russell Hillenburg, president of WMP. "We do the vast majority of our work in-house, and we control the fabrication of 95 percent of our products. We focus highly on our customers, providing the best quality and service, and yielding better products."

The WMP reactor division includes all reactor internals such as center pipes, cover plates, scallops, scoops, catalyst support grids, beams, outlet baskets and sieves, and chimney and distribution trays, among other things. These products are commonplace at WMP, and many licensors look to WMP to help create their proprietary technologies in these areas.

In 2012, due to unmet market demands and at the insistence of many customers, WMP expanded its tower division, offering mass transfer products, separation solutions and a hardware division. The tower division includes, but is not limited to, products such as mist eliminators, liquid-liquid coalescer devices, custom vessel element housings, inlet diffusers and tower trays with all valve types, structured packing, grid packing, random packing and consignment hardware needed for all tower work. The WMP hardware division sends custom trailers or lockers on-site for a shutdown or repair to provide manway clamps, gaskets, split keys, riser caps, U-bolts and more, all in commonly used material types.

"A great thing about WMP is that no customer is too small. We help the little guys that others won't make time for, and I think that says a lot about our company and the culture we have built," Hillenburg said. "Because we have made time for everyone over the span of our business, we are now a resource for everyone, and that's a great spot to be in for the future."

As a solutions provider in the turnaround world, WMP is no stranger to rush work and understands the capital losses that can occur with each passing day. WMP works to get customers back on line and finish projects quickly, or simply offers great information to plan an upcoming project. With an internal team consisting of estimating, drafting, operations, production and more, WMP can anticipate and meet clients' needs on short timeframes.

For more information, visit www.wovenmetal.com, email sales@wovenmetal.com or call (800) 624-6537.

