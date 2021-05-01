A conversation with Michael Arrigo of Bluewater Energy Inc.

Michael Arrigo, President, Bluewater Energy Inc.

Bluewater Energy Inc. was founded in 2003 as a professional and dependable technical services company to support the growing needs in the power, industrial, and oil and gas marketplace. Known by many in industry as "the startup and commissioning group," Bluewater has grown its brand and expanded its service offerings since its founding. Recently, BIC Magazine spoke with Bluewater President Mike Arrigo about his background and role at the company, as well as what Bluewater has planned for the future.

Q: What led to your position at Bluewater?

A: It was a natural progression for me. I've been working under the leadership of Bluewater Founder and CEO Perry Novak for 15 years. His mentorship has allowed me to carry on our shared vision of growth for the company, as well as for establishing Bluewater as a business that believes in honesty and integrity across the entire organization.

As president, I'm always asking, "How can we ensure continued growth while upholding our reputation?" Several challenges and projects have stemmed from asking that question. Obviously, the biggest challenge has been safely navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Moving a company from the office to remote work overnight while trying to keep the company culture, communication and morale together is a project many of us wish we did not have to tackle.

Q: What is the biggest news at Bluewater right now?

A: We recently acquired Tri-Tech Energy Services LLC. Operating as a wholly owned subsidiary, Tri-Tech Energy Services will provide operations and maintenance training across the power, oil and gas, chemical and industrial sectors.

Q: Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

A: Over the years, our organization expanded from just providing staff augmentation resources for customers to providing a more robust set of services including turnkey or itemized startup and commissioning services, as well as industrial cleaning services. As this expansion occurred, the company reorganized to our current format with Bluewater Energy Inc. as the parent company and four subsidiary service unit companies operating beneath it.

With the addition of Tri-Tech Energy Services, Bluewater continues to grow and expand within current markets, as well as expand into new ones. Our strategy is to continue developing our excellent reputation in the power, oil and gas, chemical and industrial markets in which we operate.

Q: What should someone know before taking this type of position?

A: My biggest piece of advice to anyone taking on a management role is "don't lose sight of what is important." This is different for everyone in every organization, but the core philosophy is the same no matter what the particulars are.

I also recommend that managers always remember to treat people fairly. The ability to manage stress is key for navigating management and senior management roles, so make that a priority for yourself early on in your management career to stay grounded. Lastly, everyone at the supervisory level must learn to admit when you are wrong, and no matter what your experience level is, you should always strive to improve yourself.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: Finding a work/home life balance is different for everyone. What works for me may not work for someone else. Identifying and understanding when you need to put your home life first and work life second or vice versa has helped me maintain a good balance.

For more information, visit www.bluewaterenergyinc.com or call (678) 594-2058.