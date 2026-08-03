Williams acquires Momentum Midstream in $5B deal

Williams Companies said it would ​buy Momentum Midstream and raise its annual outlook, expanding in the ‌Haynesville shale to meet growing Gulf Coast demand for liquefied natural gas and power.

The pipeline operator said the deal would be valued at up to $5.5 billion, including about $3.5 ​billion of cash and debt consideration and roughly $2 billion of Williams equity.

It ​raised its 2026 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, ⁠or EBITDA, forecast to $8.3 billion to $8.5 billion from a prior midpoint of $8.2 billion.

"We are ​announcing the acquisition of Momentum Midstream, a highly strategic platform that strengthens ​our position in the country's most important LNG demand corridor," CEO Chad Zamarin said in the company statement.

Momentum adds more than 4,000 miles of pipeline and more than 1 ​million dedicated acres in the Haynesville, with gathering capacity of 6 ​billion cubic feet per day (cfd) and three take-or-pay pipelines able to move 4.05 billion cfd.

Williams said the ‌transaction ⁠implied about 8.5 times projected 2027 EBITDA and was expected to add to earnings per share and available funds from operations per share.

The company also announced expansion projects linked to the deal.

New Williams expansion project

It said the Delta Access project ​would cost about $1.5 billion ​and provide ⁠initial capacity of 2.25 billion cfd, with startup expected in the first quarter of 2029.

The Shelby Trough Connector would ​add 750 million cfd initially and enter service in ​the second ⁠quarter of 2028.

Separately, Williams reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $1.921 billion, up from $1.808 billion a year earlier.

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Its quarterly net income rose to $827 million, or $0.68 per diluted ⁠share, ​from $546 million, or $0.45 per share, a year ago.

"Williams ​delivered another quarter of solid results as we continue to capture rising demand for reliable ​energy infrastructure," Zamarin said.