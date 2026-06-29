Williams looking to acquire Momentum Midstream

U.S. natural gas pipeline giant Williams could be close to one of its biggest acquisitions ever as it is in late-stage talks to acquire gas pipeline operator Momentum Midstream in a deal estimated to be worth about $5.5 billion, sources with knowledge of the development have told Bloomberg.

Tulsa-based Williams could announce the deal to buy Momentum Midstream from private equity firm EnCap Flatrock Midstream, according to Bloomberg’s anonymous sources.

The agreement is not a done deal yet, as no final decision on the transaction has been made.