Energy Transfer LP has started its Hugh Brinson Pipeline

Energy Transfer LP has officially brought its Hugh Brinson Pipeline into commercial service, marking a major addition to Texas's intrastate natural gas grid.

Designed to relieve takeaway constraints out of the Permian Basin, the pipeline is on track to reach its full Phase I capacity of 1.5 Bcf/d by September 1, 2026.

The startup provides a direct link between West Texas supply and expanding demand centers across central and North Texas, where industrial facilities, power plants and data centers are increasing their reliance on natural gas.

Engineering footprint and route design

The project spans approximately 442 miles across 18 Texas counties. The core of the system consists of roughly 400 miles of 42-inch high-pressure steel mainline running from processing hubs near Waha to Maypearl, Texas, south of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

To gather gas from processing facilities across Martin and Midland counties, Energy Transfer constructed a 42-mile, 36-inch lateral that connects directly into the mainline. From the Maypearl terminus, the pipeline connects to Energy Transfer’s existing intrastate network, providing producers with flexible access to downstream market hubs in Katy and Carthage, as well as Gulf Coast LNG export facilities.

The system was also engineered for future expansion: adding compression in Phase II can increase total throughput up to 2.3 Bcf/d based on regional demand.

Commissioning performance and financial results

The pipeline generated immediate financial results during its initial startup phase. During the second quarter of 2026, early commissioning flows generated $21 million in realized natural gas revenue. In tandem, startup operations added $4 million in operating expenses for the quarter.

These early volumes contributed to broader momentum in Energy Transfer’s Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment, which reported $377 million in Segment Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2026 — a 33% increase over the $284 million recorded during the same period last year.

Last-mile connections and power grid demand

As the main trunkline comes online, Energy Transfer is completing targeted last-mile infrastructure. During Q2 2026, the company finished a 14-mile lateral off the Hugh Brinson main line in Abilene, Texas, which is now ready for commercial service.

This localized extension matches a growing trend across Texas, where power generators and data center operators are securing direct pipeline connections. Energy Transfer recently signed commitments adding a combined 100 MMcf/d in natural gas service for power plants and data center facilities in the state.

Hugh Brinson Pipeline overview:

• Mainline: ~400 miles of 42-inch pipeline (Waha to Maypearl, TX) • Midland Lateral: 42 miles of 36-inch pipeline • Phase I Capacity: 1.5 Bcf/d (Full flow by Sept 1, 2026) • Phase II Potential: Up to 2.3 Bcf/d with added compression • Early Commissioning Revenue: $21 million (Q2 2026) • Abilene Lateral: 14-mile extension ready for service

Environmental permitting and construction management

Constructing a major pipeline across 18 counties required extensive environmental planning and mitigation. Energy Transfer utilized horizontal directional drilling (HDD) to bore beneath major highways and sensitive water crossings, reducing surface disruption along the right-of-way.

To meet environmental permitting requirements, the company invested $1.48 million in conservation credits to permanently protect 331 acres of Golden-Cheeked Warbler habitat across Johnson, Somervell, Hood, Erath and Eastland counties.

Outlook for industry contractors and suppliers

The successful startup of the Hugh Brinson Pipeline illustrates how quickly new midstream capacity is being integrated to meet Texas's rising energy demands. With Energy Transfer projecting $5.6 billion to $5.9 billion in full-year 2026 growth capital expenditures, ongoing work on lateral extensions, compressor stations and utility interconnects will continue to drive opportunities for EPC contractors, equipment vendors and field service teams throughout the region.