Texas power demand growth nearly five times the broader US, report says

Electricity demand in Texas grew 9% ​in recent months, nearly five ‌times the U.S. average, driven by the expansion of data centers and cryptominers ​in the Lone Star State, ​according to data released by Hitachi ⁠Energy on Thursday.

The Texas power ​grid saw the largest jump in ​both power demand and the addition of new power supplies of any of the ​country's grids in the six ​months ended in March 2026, the Hitachi ‌Energy ⁠Grid Pulse report said.

"Load growth over the last six months has been aggressive," said Hitachi Energy Advisor ​Debashis Bose.

Nationwide, ​about ⁠28 gigawatts of new power-generating resources, primarily solar and ​battery storage, were added between ​October ⁠2025 and March.

Texas' ERCOT grid and the Midwest U.S. Midcontinent Independent ⁠System ​Operator grid accounted for ​half of all of the power generation additions.