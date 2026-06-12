Environmental compliance in a data driven world

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At the 2026 Texas Louisiana EHS Seminar and Industry Trade Show, Beate Damm, senior environmental business line leader at Ensolum, discusses how environmental regulations are becoming more data-driven and community-focused.

She shares insights on PFAS, climate resilience, and how companies can strengthen compliance programs through better data collection and faster decision-making. Beate also explores how advancements in environmental monitoring technology are helping organizations respond more effectively to emerging challenges. In this conversation with Jeremy Osterberger, she highlights the role industry collaboration and education play in preparing for the future of environmental compliance.