Driving the future of American shipbuilding from the Gulf Coast

×

Paul Barrett discusses Davie Defense’s investment in Gulf Copper and the redevelopment of its Port Arthur shipyard, a project aimed at restoring large-scale shipbuilding along the Gulf Coast.

In this conversation with Jeremy Osterberger, Barrett explains the significance of a $3.5 billion U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker program, the economic impact on Texas and the strategic role icebreakers play in Arctic security. The discussion also explores how international collaboration and workforce development could help strengthen the future of U.S. maritime manufacturing and national security.