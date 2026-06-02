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Davie Defense Gulf Copper Groundbreaking Ceremony
Liz and Steve Hale with Gulf Copper, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and JoAnne Lostracco, Director general for the government of Canada connect at the Davie Defense Groundbreaking Ceremony at Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston, Texas.
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Toni Rosario with BIC Recruiting, Robert Schwagger with Gulf Copper and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance network at the Davie Defense Groundbreaking Ceremony.
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Clint Knight with Gulf Copper and Toni Rosario with BIC Recruiting catch up at the Davie Defense Groundbreaking Ceremony.
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Philip Burns-O'Brian with Inocea makes a speech at the Davie Defense Groundbreaking Ceremony.
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Governor Greg Abbott makes a speech at the Davie Defense Groundbreaking Ceremony at Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston, Texas.
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Leadership breaks ground at the Davie Defense Groundbreaking Ceremony in Galveston, Texas.
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Leadership from The United States Coast Guard, Inocea, Davie Defense, Gulf Copper and The State of Texas Homeland Security gather at the Davie Defense Groundbreaking Ceremony at Gulf Copper Shipyard.