In this week’s vlog from Thomas Brinsko, CEO of BIC Magazine, he discusses top news stories of the week and the new Nov/Dec edition of BIC Magazine.

To learn more:

API Sommers testifies before Congress

Mitsubishi Power and DT Midstream announce partnership in hydrogen

Houston-based Nacero announces $6 billion facility

Phillips 66 to buy remaining stake in partnership for $3.4 billion