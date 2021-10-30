Houston-based Nacero announces $6 billion facility

Texas-based Nacero announced it will build a $6 billion natural gas to gasoline facility in Pennsylvania Luzerne County.

"This is a historic day for northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Senator John Yudichak of Pennsylvania.

Senator Yudichak, along with state and local community leaders, were all smiles announcing details of the project that will bring hundreds of permoment and thousands of construction jobs to the area.

“This is about clean energy jobs. Nacero will build the plant 100% renewable energy. They will use natural gas with our abundant clean natural gas stock to produce gasoline that is zero sulfur emissions 50% less co-2 emissions,” explained Yudichak.

The $6 billion dollar facility will be built on 3,000 acres of reclaimed coal mining land near Newport Township and Nanticoke.

“Clean energy jobs good health well-being climate action that’s what today’s announcement is about,” stated Yudichak.

“We are very attuned to safety as attuned as we are to the environment. But today when you build something for example our tanks have a self-extinguishing function. If a fire starts it’s put out within 90 seconds,” explained Tom Tureen, Chairman of Nacero.

Construction will begin within two years and expected to take four to six years to complete. Once operational, the facility will support gasoline supply along the east coast.