×
This week’s vlog from Thomas Brinsko, CEO of BIC Magazine: hope for our industry, and how it must be active, not passive. Also, highlights of the new Sept/Oct edition of BIC Magazine.
To learn more:
Hoyt guides Indorama Port Neches through transformation
New projects, expansions mark Chinn’s first days as CPChem CEO
AMPP’s Chalker helps to lead the fight against corrosion
Choosing the right gas detection for your worksite
Connecting field workers with technology has its hurdles
Are all safety credentials the same?