In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko: Chemical company moving global headquarters to Texas

In this week’s vlog, BIC Magazine’s CEO Thomas Brinsko discusses Southern Rock Energy considering a new $5.5B refinery in Texas, BASF announcing Geismar plant expansion and more.
Southern Rock Energy considers Texas for new $5.5B refinery
Production taxes paid by Texas oil and natural gas producers break records again in July
Chemical company moving global headquarters to Texas
BASF announces Geismar plant expansion
CF Industries announces $198.5MM plan to produce blue ammonia at Donaldsonville complex