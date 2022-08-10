Chemical company moving global headquarters to Texas

SI Group, a performance additives company, announces the closing of a transaction to sell its 81-acre corporate property, located at 2750 Balltown Road in Niskayuna, to Momentive Performance Materials Group (Momentive).

SI Group moves to Houston

SI Group will maintain its presence in the Capital Region by opening a new office at Mohawk Harbor in Schenectady, while also moving its global headquarters and research and development facilities to Texas.

SI Group has signed a multi-year lease agreement with The Galesi Group for 19,655 square feet of Class A office space at Mohawk Harbor for more than 100 employees. “The space at Mohawk Harbor reflects the culture we aspire to create for our employees, and we look forward to offering our New York team access to the amenities that this community provides,” stated Brooke Manrique, Sr. Vice President of Human Resources and Communications at SI Group.

In addition to this transaction, SI Group recently signed a multi-year lease to relocate its global headquarters to 15,018 square feet of space at The Woodlands, Texas, north of Houston. The company also purchased state-of-the-art laboratory space in Houston to develop a global center of competency for its research and development capabilities. “We are actively growing our talent base in the Houston area—the decision to create two new spaces in this region is strategically aligned with our desire to be near the epicenter of our industry in the United States,” Manrique noted.

SI Group will continue operating its manufacturing site in Rotterdam Junction, employing more than 100 employees. Construction at Mohawk Harbor is expected to begin later this summer, with SI Group employees moving in Q1 2023. Commercial real estate advisory firm Cresa in Albany represented SI Group on the Mohawk Harbor lease agreement.