Southern Rock Energy considers Texas for new $5.5B refinery

Texas-based Southern Rock Energy proposed a $5.5B crude refinery project near Victoria, Texas.

According to the document, the proposed refinery would include several green energy components, including a reduction in carbon dioxide, volatile organic compounds, and greenhouse gas emissions by at least 95 percent in comparison to traditional Gulf Coast refineries. The project would also include production of blue hydrogen with carbon capture equipment, and water consumption would be reduced by 90 percent, with 80 percent of waste water being recycled and repurposed.

Southern Rock is partnering with Louisiana-based company UltraFuels on the project, according to UltraFuels' website.

"With vast refining process experience from its partners and a succinct design, Southern Rock Energy Partners has chosen UltraFuels as a strategic partner in the development of its greenfield refinery project," Southern Rock's managing member Steven Ward said. "By processing the light, shale crudes, the refinery design reduces capital and operating expenses, water consumption, the real estate footprint, and mostly importantly eliminates emissions including carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide, and sulfur oxide."

Southern Rock has considered several other sites for the project. If Southern Rock selects Bloomington for the project, the company is estimated to begin construction in 2023 and commence operations in 2025.