Driving workforce safety through consistent training

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Jeremy Osterberger meets up with Nina LeBlanc, Vice President of Operations for HASC Louisiana, at the Texas Louisiana EHS Seminar and Industry Trade Show to discuss HASC's recent expansion across Louisiana and its commitment to delivering consistent training, occupational health and contractor onboarding services.

LaBlanc shares how integrated systems, workforce development strategies and bilingual safety training are helping contractors and facility owners improve efficiency while reducing risk. The conversation also explores emerging industry trends, including multigenerational workforce challenges, AI-enhanced training tools and the growing need for accessible safety education across diverse workforces.