Driving safer workplaces through training and industry collaboration

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Jeremy Osterberger sits down with Russell Klinegardner of the Health and Safety Council to discuss workforce development, contractor onboarding and the role of industry collaboration in improving safety performance across the petrochemical, refining and energy sectors.

Klinegardner shares insights on HASC's continued growth, the value of reciprocity in training programs and the importance of building a strong safety culture from leadership through frontline operations. The conversation also explores contractor compliance, onboarding efficiencies and strategies for maintaining strong safety outcomes amid workforce turnover and changing industry demands.