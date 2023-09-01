Safety Essentials offers eLearning, compliance training anywhere

Online training gives organizations the ability to create instructional experiences for adult learners that promote effective learning and maximize their engagement.

The Health and Safety Council (HASC) is using a standardized, buildable approach to engage and motivate employees and their workplaces in safety, training and compliance using technology to help them learn and retain information. For more than 33 years, HASC has played a vital role in providing occupational health and safety training programs to more than 3,000 member companies and 12,000 non-member companies, providing industry solutions. The nonprofit has continually collaborated with employers and employees in the Texas Gulf Coast, focusing on promoting and ensuring the health, safety and well-being of workers in various industries or workplaces, as well as continuous improvements to advance the learner’s experience.

Safety is essential

Within its repertoire of continuing education and training opportunities, HASC has developed and implemented a multi-media and eLearning program to offer flexibility and convenience to the learner while delivering the highest level of integrity.

safety is essential

Safety Essentials was designed by the HASC team and subject matter experts with proficiency in safety, adult learning and instructional design. This revolutionary reciprocal solution to the required onboarding and ongoing of OSHA’s Process Safety Management (PSM) compliance training is entirely online, computer-based, is available within a network of partner safety council locations nationwide and through LINK™ Live Online Proctoring™ (LOP). The suite is comprised of four essential educational modules: • Safety Essentials — OSHA 1910 and 1926 PSM compliance course, also available in Spanish • Safety Essentials Enhancer — Annual PSM compliance refresher course that is updated every year, also available in Spanish • Safety Essentials Elements — Comprehensive library of reciprocal, modernized general safety courses

safety is essential

The suite is a resource to ensure the safety of people, places and processes, and for anyone interested in improving workplace safety and culture, to reduce the likelihood of accidents. The various courses are created in a test-as-you-go course format, with no comprehensive final exam. Safety Essentials was designed by the HASC team and subject matter experts with proficiency in safety, adult learning and instructional design. Courses may be site or company-specific, tailored to meet the needs of the employee, and they ensure workers across the nation have access to the same high-quality training. Some of the new Safety Essentials courses currently offered at all HASC locations, including LOP and participating Safety Essentials provider locations, include scaffold user, dropped objects, ladder safety and heat stress — a course designed to educate employees, supervisors and others about a team’s first line of defense against heat stress. According to HASC, the course comprehensively explains heat stress factors, including the heat index and wet bulb globe temps, various heat-related symptoms and illnesses — how to prevent them and what to do in the event of a heat-stress emergency. LOP is available seven days a week, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m CST. LINK allows learners to interact with HASC 24/7 in order to: • Add users and assign permissions • Add employees to a company roster • Register employees for training and occupational health services • Verify training and service history • Bundle courses and occupational health services • Access company reports and e-Routing cards • Export reports to Excel or PDF

safety is essential

Safety Essentials was developed using the R4 Learner Retention Model, which focuses on Relevance, Reinforcement, Rigor and Reflection. Through this proprietary model, HASC’s in-house learning experts provide custom training solutions to enhance employee engagement and retention while building cognitive skills relating to facts and concepts. HASC created LINKmobile™, an innovative and intuitive web-based tool that recognizes the importance of accessing training and health records 24/7. LINKmobile creates a connected-worker interface that provides the industry with a single-source solution to verify, track and train personnel. Through it, owners/operators have on-the-go access to GateCheck™, a secure tool to quickly verify a contractor’s identity and compliance with site-entry requirements.

safety is essential

teleSTAT™, a telemedicine program that provides virtual HIPAA-compliant clinic consultations with direct access to health providers, is another program created by HASC. Since July, users have had an elevated experience with the ability to participate in teleSTAT telemedicine appointments via LINK. Expert staff responds 24/7, understanding the need for efficient assessments and follow-ups for an injured employee, while reducing unnecessary treatment, time away from work and excessive health care costs. Initiate appointments by calling (888) 308-9901. HASC is committed to strengthening training and health services with ease of use and access. Through the use of videos, animations, interactions, LOP and the LINK platform, it will raise the standard in its pursuit to educate the workforce and preserve lives.

HASC Campuses

HASC Pasadena 5213 Center Street Pasadena, TX 77505 (281) 476-9900 HASC Baytown 4226 Decker Drive Baytown, TX 77520 (281) 476-9900, ext. 310 HASC NASA 1211 W. NASA Pkwy Webster, TX 77598 (281) 476-9900, ext. 315 HASC Texas City 3300 FM 1765, Ste. A Texas City, TX 77590 (281) 476-9900, ext. 341 HASC Mid-Coast 3731 State Highway 35 South Port Lavaca, TX 77979 (361) 552-7823 HASC Colorado 1114 W 7th Ave #150 Denver, CO 80204 (303) 373-1937 For more information on Safety Essentials, visit thesafetyessentials.com.

For more information on HASC, visit hasc.com or call (281) 476-9900.