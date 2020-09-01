Share your lessons learned with others

A lot has changed since the September 2019 issue of BIC Magazine. I want to begin by saying our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and this economic downturn.

In every issue of BIC Magazine, we strive to feature relevant and informative articles and interviews to better connect our audiences. We want everyone to benefit from something featured in BIC Magazine, and we want to include content and lessons learned that can enhance the lives of our readers, marketing partners, and those you love and care about.

Between our print and digital publications, we have become one of the most read energy publications globally. We often receive great feedback about how BIC Magazine has helped someone's business or personal life. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, we have also made a special effort to feature articles and interviews that will help our readers through these challenging times.

During my 78 years of life and 58 years of being in the workplace on a full-time basis, I have always enjoyed reading, listening to, watching or sharing great stories, especially those that include important lessons learned. Storytelling has been a way of life for me and a source of happiness for my family for as long as I can remember. BIC Magazine has tried to continue this tradition of storytelling with our many readers.

One thing that stands out is sometimes a sad story can help improve or change someone's life for the better -- the same way a happy story can.

Since my near-death experience in 1998, I have always tried to approach each issue of BIC Magazine as if it is the most important, and perhaps the last one I will be able to share. Since COVID-19 hit several months ago, I have taken another step toward full retirement, not working in either of BIC's Texas or Louisiana offices. I am still busy trying to produce media that can enhance lives though.

With this goal in mind, we published our second edition of "It's What We Do Together That Counts: The BIC Alliance Story" in 2019, plus we produced a TV series titled "The Power of Networking" and other career-enhancement videos: "Supervisor/ Subordinate Relationships," "Becoming a Better Person in 12 Easy Steps," etc. You can view these videos and others at BICMediaSolutions.com.

In 2020, we began producing "Boomer Connection," a TV series by seniors that's for seniors and their caregivers. Just like in every one of BIC Media's books, movies, TV series and videos, we try to include leaders who have important life experiences and lessons learned. The third episode of "Boomer Connection" featured former Shell President John Hofmeister and former boxer and energy entrepreneur Maurice "Termite" Watkins.

I want to share a few reasons why I believe we should tell great stories and share them with others. First of all, the experiences and lessons we've learned can help shape a better life for us and others. The great thing is sharing a story is easy, fun, meaningful and economical. Instead of being disappointed about what we can no longer do, why not document and share great stories from our lives and those of our family, friends and role models?

At BIC Alliance, we not only share weekly activities; we also encourage everyone to share their best lessons learned each week. Imagine how helpful it can be to share the best 20-30 lessons learned throughout your company weekly. It is important to remember that everyone, regardless of age, has great stories to share that are helpful and timeless. Give it a try and get others to share their favorite stories. If you would like to publish a story or produce a video, please let me know. In fact, BIC Media is currently working on several videos that many will find enlightening and useful.

In this issue of BIC, we feature Mark Nikolich, CEO, Braskem America; Tony Barre, senior site director, Indorama Ventures Olefins (Lake Charles); Josh Kubik, co-owner, Baytown Ace Industrial; Mike Lassas, president and CEO, Proco Products; and Ron Justin, director of IoT services, Breadware. We also learn more about how industry is tackling diversity and inclusion head-on, TCC's process safety action initiative, how UAVs have proved their worth during emergencies and how digital reliability is saving companies money.

I want to remind everyone that even during the most challenging times, we still need to connect with others in business and industry. While you may not be able to attend many face-to-face meetings or industry events, you can still share your messages through BIC Magazine and BICMagazine.com. Also, if you or someone you know has been laid off because of cutbacks, BIC Recruiting may be able to help.

Thanks again, and please let us know if you have a great story to share with others.

