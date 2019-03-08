A conversation with Pete Vrettakos of AXIOS Industrial Group

Pete Vrettakos, CEO and founder of AXIOS Industrial Group, started his first scaffolding company back in 1980, and his career has only gotten larger since. Through starting a number of businesses over the years, Vrettakos has learned that being a good leader means taking care of one of the most important parts of the business: his employees.

BIC Magazine recently sat down with Vrettakos to speak about his newest company AXIOS Industrial Group, a relatively young business in the industry, and how he has been inspired by those he's known as well as a U.S. president.

Q: What led you to start AXIOS Industrial Group?

A: I started my first scaffolding company in 1980. I have learned a lot from my own successes and mistakes and from associating with many smart people along the way.

This is the 10th company I have started; it's the business I know well. I saw a need for a service provider focused on being an outsourced, specialty contractor that can work seamlessly with our customers to build and maintain their facilities. AXIOS Industrial Group is in our second year as the owner of AXIOS Industrial Maintenance Contractors (formerly known as Industrial Maintenance Contractors), which just celebrated its 52nd year in business. We've also recently started work on a major multi-year maintenance, capital and turnaround contract in several chemical plants in the Southeast.

Q: Why is AXIOS Industrial Group successful?

A: Two things: Great customer service provided by worthy employees. We provide innovative data services to accompany our technical craft services to help our customers manage their facility management maintenance programs better. I've learned to take care of my employees, and they will take care of the customers. We are all interdependent.

Q: When you retire, what do you want to be remembered for?

A: I hope that I will be remembered as someone who helped advance the so-called "soft crafts" industry. The jobs our employees do are hard work and often dangerous. They deserve to be respected as professionals.

Q: What are you reading right now?

A: Dan Brown's newest novel, "Origin." It is a good read. I also just re-read a book by my recently deceased friend, Wei Chen, titled "Around the World in 69 Days." It describes his experiences during his flight around the world in a single-engine prop plane to raise $250,000 and awareness for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The logistical challenges he overcame with flying over and landing in so many countries, including China, as a private pilot were numerous. His bravery and tenacity are inspiring.

Unfortunately, Wei lost his life in December, along with three members of his executive team, in a private jet accident while they were returning from a meeting we attended.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote? Why is it your favorite?

A: "There is no limit to the amount of good you can do if you don't care who gets the credit." -- Ronald Reagan

I believe Ronald Reagan was one of the greatest presidents of our time. I started my first scaffold company in 1980, and I was honored with the privilege of building platforms on the U.S. Capitol steps for the radio announcers and the independent photographers for Ronald Reagan's first inauguration Jan. 20, 1981. I was able to attend Ronald Reagan's inauguration with my family on the radio announcers' platform. He went on to do great things as our president and made some great speeches and quotes like this one.

For more information, visit www.axiosindustrial.com or call (713) 277-7803.

