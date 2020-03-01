Jahn helping to advance ACC and the ‘business of chemistry’

AlexanderPhotographers.com Chris Jahn, President and CEO, American Chemistry Council

The American Chemistry Council's (ACC's) new president and CEO, Chris Jahn, has dedicated his entire career to advancing pro-growth public policies that protect both people and the environment. Jahn, the former president and CEO of The Fertilizer Institute (TFI), succeeded Cal Dooley, who announced his retirement in 2018. When Jahn took the helm of ACC near the end of last year, he understood he had big shoes to fill, but he is honored to lead one of the most influential trade associations in the country.

"The ACC is the leading voice of the domestic chemical industry at all levels of policymaking," Jahn stated. "There isn't a more dynamic industry or association out there."

Jahn began his career on Capitol Hill, where at the age of only 32, he served as chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Craig Thomas (R-WY). Later on, he spent time as president of the Contract Services Association and then became president of the National Association of Chemical Distributors for seven years.

"During my career, I've been incredibly blessed, but I was also given responsibilities at a young age that I may not have been ready for," Jahn explained. "I tried to learn from my mistakes and get better every day. I've worked with tremendously talented people in every job I've ever had, and I was smart enough to listen to those people."

Jahn joined TFI in 2013, serving as its president and CEO for six years. He has been in his role as president and CEO of ACC since October 2019.

"I've spent 26-plus years in Washington, working in a variety of advocacy roles," Jahn said. "Along the way, I've gained a deep understanding of the policy issues that impact the U.S. chemical sector. Leading ACC is the culmination of my career, which has been dedicated to stewardship and sustainability. The 'business of chemistry' has a compelling story to tell."

According to Jahn, the "business of chemistry" is about providing solutions to some of the biggest challenges impacting humanity, including ensuring a safe and plentiful food supply to a growing population, safe living conditions, efficient and affordable energy sources, and life-saving medical treatments to communities around the globe. Jahn is working with ACC's membership and staff to expand, advance and cement the association as a valued public policy partner, addressing the world's sustainability challenges.

"ACC is a dynamic organization with over 200 talented, knowledgeable employees," Jahn stated. "Beyond leading ACC's science-based public policy agenda, an important part of my job is to build and retain a strong team and ensure that our entire staff has the tools, resources and support it needs to succeed and create value for our members."

One lesson Jahn has learned during his career is hiring the right people can be challenging.

"I've made plenty of mistakes in this area," Jahn said. "I've learned to refuse to settle for 'good enough.' Now I demand the right person even if that means starting the process over. I believe that if you work hard, work effectively with others and focus on continuous improvement, everything else will take care of itself."

ACC

Future investments

Due to abundant and affordable supplies of energy and feedstock, U.S.-based chemical manufacturing has a competitive advantage in global markets. ACC studies show the industry has announced 340 projects since 2010, cumulatively valued at $204 billion. According to Jahn, in order for these projects to come to fruition, government must:

Allow more access to energy resources.

Implement responsible, state-based regulations that enable robust energy production.

Enact legislation to improve energy efficiency in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors.

Adopt updated energy efficiency building codes.

Support new and alternative sources such as energy recovery from unrecycled plastics.

Ensure reliable infrastructure, including pipelines, to transport supplies.

A large portion of these 340 projects reside or will reside in Texas, which requires cooperation between the industry and local communities. To help build trust and address safety concerns, ACC has been advocating and partnering with statewide and local organizations throughout Texas. For example, members of ACC, the Texas Chemical Council (TCC) and the East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA) recently initiated a process to identify opportunities to enhance a variety of protocols and processes that support safe operations and strong emergency preparedness and response performance. Thanks to a grant by the ACC Foundation, TCC, EHCMA and ACC presented a $1 million grant to Harris County to further enhance the region's air monitoring capabilities. The grant also provides designated funding for hand-held air monitors that will be given to trained emergency responders in the region, as well as funds for equipment calibration and training.

"The chemical industry is deeply integrated into the communities and economies of Harris County," Jahn said. "Our companies take their responsibility of being good neighbors very seriously."

Addressing global issues

According to Jahn, the chemical industry is a highly scrutinized industry, so there are many items on ACC's agenda. But front and center has been to ensure the passage and enactment of the United States--Mexico--Canada (USMCA) trade agreement, one of the council's first significant wins of 2020.

"U.S. chemical manufacturers can strengthen their competitiveness and win with countries like China if they are free to innovate across borders and take advantage of integrated supply chains with their two largest trading partners: Canada and Mexico," Jahn said. "Under USMCA, the benefits of increased regulatory cooperation can also be deployed to prevent and reduce unnecessary regulatory barriers for trade while continuing to protect human health and the environment."

Jahn also emphasized that plastic waste is an enormous challenge for the environment and an issue of global public concern. ACC members have been leaders in helping to address this challenge, establishing the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, a new CEOled nonprofit organization.

"With 27 founding members, the alliance now includes 46 companies around the world that make, use, sell, process, collect and recycle plastics," Jahn said. "This includes chemical and plastic manufacturers, consumer goods companies, retailers, converters and waste management companies."

Alliance member companies have committed over $1 billion, with the goal of investing $1.5 billion over a period of five years to help eliminate plastic waste in the environment through a comprehensive, integrated strategy focusing on:

Infrastructure development to collect and manage waste and increase recycling, especially in developing countries.

Innovation to advance and scale new technologies that minimize waste, make recycling and recovering plastics easier, and create value from all post-use plastics.

Education and engagement of government at all levels, businesses and communities to mobilize action.

Cleanup of concentrated areas of plastic waste already in the environment, particularly major rivers that carry vast amounts of land-based plastic waste to the ocean, to keep waste from reaching the ocean in the first place.

"If America is to remain a country that manufactures things -- that innovates -- it must do so with a thriving American chemical industry," Jahn said. "Protecting that unique role and promoting our industry's interests drive everything we do.

"ACC members are today's innovators. They are -- directly and indirectly -- a principle engine for creating American jobs. They are the people and companies that create the products that make our lives healthier, safer and more sustainable."

Through strategic and aggressive advocacy efforts at the global, national, state and local levels, ACC helps defend the chemical industry's products and its ability to produce them. In doing so, ACC delivers results that allow its members to continue to thrive in a challenging environment.

"From our first-class advocacy to the world-class Responsible CareÂ®, ACC's offerings help members grow their businesses by creating a climate that protects global competitiveness, promotes innovation and fuels job creation," Jahn said. "ACC will continue to advocate for the business of chemistry and the role it plays in making modern life possible."

For more information, visit www.americanchemistry.com or call (202) 249-7000.