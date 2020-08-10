Businesses ready to assist through hurricane season in 2020

It only takes one hurricane to devastate an area. That's why having a strong support system ready when needed this hurricane season is key to safety and recovery. BIC Alliance member companies' varied offerings can bring you sustainability and peace of mind in hurricane preparation and response.

Ready to assist

In an emergency, Air Systems International's Air-Light® Area Light Series can provide portable, high-lumen LED lighting for emergency response where and when needed. With five models ranging from 4,000 to 9,800 lumens and an explosion-proof version providing 5,000 lumens, there will be plenty of light for response crews. Run times vary from five hours to 14-plus hours, depending on light mode.

Powered by the internal DC battery or powered and charged by the DC power port of a response vehicle, the Air-Light is perfect for conditions that are anything but perfect. The power port can also be used for powering cellphones, laptops or other devices. From incident response to temporary lighting and traffic control, the Air-Light provides light indoors or outdoors in all weather conditions.

AMECO understands the urgency to execute during a crisis, so the company streamlined its process by preparing customizable emergency response packages that include trailers filled with tools, consumables and safety supplies needed during an emergency response effort. AMECO is prepared to respond to equipment needs with the ability to quickly deploy trucks, carts and other equipment to disaster response sites. In addition to tools and equipment, AMECO can deploy ice and drinking water distribution trucks that can each support 1,000 people. After Hurricane Katrina's landfall, AMECO supplied FEMA with vehicles within 24 hours. AMECO supplied more than 3,600 pieces of equipment and 80 skilled personnel to that hurricane relief effort.

Apache Industrial Services is ready and equipped to respond and provide support to post-disaster recovery efforts. Apache Industrial Services' extensive geographic footprint allows the company to rapidly deploy resources within 48 hours of a hurricane making landfall. Its disaster response team has strategically positioned, highly trained employees and assets outside of the Gulf Coast's impact zones for a safe, rapid response. Apache Industrial Services can develop a disaster recovery plan prior to landfall to ensure a safe, quick and effective transition into recovery. From skilled general labor support to soft craft services, Apache Industrial Services can be your trusted partner for rapid recovery.

Aquajet manufactures hydrodemolition equipment for infrastructure repair on concrete structures such as wharves, roads, bridges and industrial facilities. Aquajet offers a full line of hydrodemolition robots and high-pressure pump systems, in addition to a water treatment system. Through its relationship with Brokk Inc., Aquajet has three locations in the U.S. to provide inventory and fast parts delivery and service to customers involved in hurricane recovery.

Bayou City Industrial Contractors understands the most important thing for hurricane season is being prepared. Helping customers get prepared prior to the event -- before things get chaotic -- is the key to surviving a storm. Bayou City Industrial has the manpower, equipment and experience to assist in safely shutting down units, blocking up stored materials and dismantling objects that have the tendency to lift off during the storm. The company is ready to respond to get your operations back in gear once the event has ended. Bayou City Industrial has been based out of La Porte, Texas, for 25 years and has helped many customers get their operations protected and then back up and running.

It is imperative to constantly prepare for disasters -- anticipated and unanticipated. ChlorTainer offers peace of mind if you use hazardous chemicals, as it is the safest and most reliable technology available to prevent a chemical release. If a cylinder should leak, the gas or liquid chemical is contained within the vessel and processed at a normal rate. All of the chemicals are used, and no hazardous waste is generated. ChlorTainer's secondary containment system is particularly well-suited for hurricane disasters because it bolts to the foundation, keeping the chemical containers securely in place.

Clifford Power is prepared to keep your facility up and running during any weather event. Clifford is a generator expert with 35 years of experience in providing dependable generator service and emergency power. When disaster strikes, Clifford can mobilize company- wide resources from 10 office locations throughout the south-central U.S. to support area-specific power emergencies. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston in 2017, Clifford Power dispatched generator technicians and temporary generators from multiple locations to support its local emergency response operations. This reduced response times and allowed the company to restore power to a larger number of critical Houston-area facility operations. Clifford Power is available 24/7 to support your emergency power needs.

E.H. Wachs builds tools for machining pipe, pipeline, valves, and vessels that are used to quickly repair broken or damaged piping infrastructure. Wachs' equipment cuts and bevels pipe, counterbores, faces flanges, and sections vessels to restore systems following wind or water damage.

Wachs' hand-held valve operators quickly and safely control even the most stubborn valves for emergency system isolation. Wachs' Utility Products division offers valve maintenance tools ideal for countering flooding and immersion, including submersible pumps, high-powered vacuums and larger valve exercisers. Wachs' machine tools, tooling and accessories are available for purchase or rental at its North American sales, service and rental centers.

As much as you can plan for a natural disaster, there will always be issues that catch you by surprise. That is why Ericson Manufacturing developed its Quick Ship Program. Ericson stocks popular items crucial to providing lighting and power distribution in times of need so it can get them out to you quickly. National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) 3R in-use power distribution units, NEMA 6P submersible ground-fault circuit interrupters, cord sets, string lights, bay lights and more are available as part of this program. Ericson has manufactured electrical safety products for over 100 years. Add its expertise to your emergency response team. Contact Ericson to learn more about its Quick Ship product offerings.

Excel Modular Scaffold takes a preemptive approach to hurricane preparedness. All facilities currently utilizing the Excel product are treated with a bimonthly inspection of all long-term standing scaffolds to ensure decking is properly secured in the event of high winds. New scaffolds erected during months subject to hurricanes have all decking assembled to avoid any flying debris should severe weather strike. Excel is swift to act once repair efforts begin following a storm. Project management is accustomed to the increased manpower required to get each facility back in operating order. Over the past several years, Marathon's Garyville, Louisiana, refinery has been hit by severe weather on numerous occasions. The culmination of severe weather efforts required five of the main vessels in excess of 180 feet to be completely scaffolded and boarded out for repairs.

For over 30 years, Heritage Environmental Services has responded to some of the nation's largest natural disasters, from major oil spills to hurricanes like Maria, Harvey and Sandy. Strategically located along the Gulf Coast and both eastern and western seaboards, Heritage assists its partners, communities and governments to restore homes and businesses after disasters and any consequential events that require ecological remediation.

Heritage is an expert in safely remediating everything from chemical spills, contaminated soil and debris to compromised pharmaceuticals and damaged products. By partnering with Heritage ahead of time, you can prepare for a storm, minimize damages and decrease recovery time. Get a contract in place today.

For businesses that operate along the Gulf Coast, hurricane season usually brings some form of gloom and doom. However, Horizon Environmental is the full-service environmental services company that will be there to support cleanup if your firm's assets are damaged. Since 2003, the management team of Horizon Environmental has provided oil spill and hazardous material cleanup, vacuum truck services, waste hauling and remediation services, as well as a host of other cleanup services. If your facilities, vessels, pipelines or other infrastructure suffer damage due to a storm, let Horizon's cleanup team be the first to respond to help you return to normal operations.

Hunter Buildings has designed and developed a storm shelter that meets the guidelines of FEMA 320/361 and the International Code CouncilÂ®/National Storm Shelter Association Standard for the Design and Construction of Storm Shelters (ICC-500). Hunter Buildings storm shelters are made to withstand the impact of a projectile object propelled horizontally at up to 250 miles per hour, which corresponds to an EF5 category tornado. Hunter Buildings offers several sizes to choose from, with the company's largest standard storm shelter having a maximum occupancy of 142 people. Hunter Buildings storm shelters can also be customized to meet your specific needs. Every design comes equipped with fire extinguishers, emergency lighting and gravity ventilation. Hunter Buildings storm shelters can be placed on the ground and easily relocated depending on the location of the threat. These combined features make Hunter Buildings storm shelters a safe choice for all of your inclement weather needs.

Industrial Tent Systems' (ITS') services have been activated for storms and disasters since 2004. The company's motto of "better, faster, stronger" is exercised from execution to completion of each project, made possible by ITS' worldwide reach. Having disaster equipment stored strategically near hot zones, clients are able to receive their equipment in record turnaround time. Whether your scope requires a base camp or on-site lodging for business continuity, ITS is here to assist this hurricane season.

As hurricane season approaches, many plants and facilities are preparing their backup generators in case of a power outage. Backup generators emit various toxic gases, including carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can cause a number of both short-term and long-term adverse health effects, from nausea to brain damage.

Before a storm hits, it's important to implement accurate, reliable gas detection equipment within a facility to continuously monitor atmospheric conditions. ION Science offers a range of industry-leading fixed and portable gas detection equipment. With patented photoionization detection technology, ION Science's instruments are designed to ensure the safety of all personnel during both hurricane preparedness efforts and post-hurricane recovery.

Layher North America maintains a comprehensive scaffolding inventory at all branches and may assist in arranging delivery and shipping during hurricane preparation and response. Layher recommends Layher SpeedyScafÂ® and STAR Frame for home reconstruction activities and Layher AllroundÂ® for commercial and industrial efforts. Layher SpeedyScaf, with its rapid, bolt-free assembly and built-in safety features, addresses the need for speed and safety during a post-hurricane rebuild. The Layher Allround system offers unbeatable adaptability for commercial and industrial work, including a locking pin to prevent wind lift and extra perforations to allow pass-through. Layher Protect System Panels are fully compatible to keep your workers and site protected from wind, rain and the elements during rebuild.

Mahaffey Fabric Structures has over 25 years' experience working on hurricane and other disaster relief projects, offering temporary shelters, design and implementation of multiple-sized base camps, water and shower services, portable warehousing and storage space, business continuity facilities, and food services and dining facilities to help put your organization back in business as quickly as possible. These products are immediately available for rent or lease. Additionally, Mahaffey's project management expertise ensures rapid response and customer satisfaction, and its crews travel fully self-sufficient, with enough supplies to live and work comfortably for seven days. Mahaffey's emergency response strategies and inventories provide effective and reliable solutions anywhere, anytime.

Tropical storms impact the oil and gas-producing regions in the Gulf of Mexico and the adjacent Gulf Coast. Additionally, these storms can compromise the integrity of pipeline and natural gas distribution networks. Emergency preparedness is more important than ever with the changing dynamics created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mustang Sampling has broadened its network and strengthened relationships with key suppliers to better serve customers in an emergency and ensure short delivery times after major storms.

"When our customers are operating in an emergency, they don't have time to shop for parts or pieces. They rely on people like us to do that work for them," said Kenneth Thompson, president and CEO of Mustang Sampling. "It is essential to ship quickly from on-hand inventory and provide accompanying service."

Ohmstede Ltd. stands ready to provide a complete range of heat exchanger products and services, prior to and after tropical weather events. With five ASME fabrication facilities and two cleaning facilities strategically located along the Gulf Coast, Ohmstede Ltd. stands ready to serve 24/7/365. Ohmstede Ltd.'s management team is organized with weather- related protocols in place to coordinate all internal/external resources required to support your recovery requirements.

Whether preparing for a natural disaster or maintaining daily operations afterward, OverNite Software Inc. (OSI) understands that delivering instructor-led or computer-based training and communicating safety updates can be challenging. OSI provides a learning management system (LMS) that distributes ready-to-deliver content on topics such as chemical facility security, industrial process operations and operator-performed maintenance. OSI's LMS also enables customers to develop and deliver content they have created -- from preparedness to safety updates -- after a natural disaster, 24/7.

In preparation for hurricane season, ParFab Companies' 24-hour emergency services and safety teams assess, monitor and anticipate the need to readily mobilize manpower and resources and quickly spring into action when disaster hits. ParFab provides turnkey construction, specialty welding, fabrication and turnaround services to safely expedite and ensure customers return to full operation with minimized plant downtime. Through its ongoing day-to-day operational relationships with customers, its strategically located satellite offices in Geismar, Louisiana, and Beaumont and Baytown, Texas, and its centrally located fabrication facilities in Inola, Oklahoma, ParFab is able to serve its customers on a local level and provide disaster-related solutions at a moment's notice.

PeopleCore Inc. can "calm the storm" by helping you achieve success in critical situations. Many organizations have programs that focus on the technical, physical and procedural elements of a job during a crisis; however, few have training initiatives that address the human factors associated with doing the job. Are your employees mentally prepared for emergencies such as damaging hurricanes? Do they understand the possible effects of high-stress situations and how to deal with those? Will you be the solution or contribute to the chain reaction that can quickly make a bad situation catastrophic? "Critical Situation Management" provides leaders and emergency responders with the knowledge, skills and attitudes necessary to better manage and effectively work in critical situations.

By design, steel structures are inherently built to face the most extreme forces of nature, including hurricane-force winds. Steel lasts longer than most building materials in the construction industry. With over 60 years of hands-on experience and attention to detail, Phenix Construction Technologies has a team of over 800 skilled engineers and professionals who believe in the company's mission of "Creation Simplified." Phenix has executed more than 3,000 steel structures/ buildings in 12 years in over 22 countries.

The company has the capacity and experience to fabricate and deliver building structures that will stand the test of time. RedGuard, a maker of blast-resistant buildings that have kept worksites safe for years, now offers storm shelters through its SiteBox Storage division. These hardened buildings are constructed above-ground and can be strategically placed (and relocated) on nearly any workplace to ensure quick and easy access as part of your disaster preparedness plan. Provide a safe place where on-site workers can gather out of harm's way. The state-of-the-art, patent-pending design is fabricated and installed at an affordable price and can be placed quickly, avoiding schedule interruptions. These shelters meet the guidelines of FEMA 361, International Code Council standards and National Storm Shelter Association requirements, and have been impact-tested at the Texas Tech National Wind Institute.

Satellite Shelters Inc. is your trusted partner for modular buildings and temporary space in your disaster recovery plan. Its local experts ensure you have a knowledgeable team on your side in the event of damage or loss of your existing buildings. Satellite's products include blast-resistant modules and protective tool crib buildings for companies that need safe shelter in blast zones. Additionally, Satellite offers administrative offices, cafeterias, safety meeting or training rooms, mobile offices and storage containers. Need a custom unit? No problem. Satellite also offers design-build services and other specialty products such as furniture and office equipment to make the transition to your new space effortless. Satellite Shelters' goal is to get your business up and running safely and efficiently.

Sciphyn Inc. can rapidly deploy to provide submersible robotic solutions for sediment and sludge removal in your water/chemical tanks, basins, ponds and cooling towers while they remain in service -- no outage required. Sediment removal, visual inspections, sediment mapping and ultrasonic thickness data collection are key services Sciphyn performs that can help you prepare for the major storms predicted to hit the Gulf Coast in 2020. Your stormwater tanks and ponds may be full of sediment, drastically reducing your capacity and leaving your facility vulnerable to flooding. Conventional methods require lengthy and dangerous steps to complete the job, but Sciphyn's micro-dredging keeps your facility in full operation while its submersible robots do the dangerous work. Sciphyn's experienced engineering team will optimize the remediation process to best fit your budget and site guidelines.

Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT) has three yards located strategically across the Gulf Coast and West Coast. SWAT's large inventory of mechanical and exchanger equipment is ready to be expedited for emergency repairs and service or hurricane response. SWAT's team consists of over 1,500 craftsmen ready for emergency services or quick turnaround projects. SWAT can service customers with equipment, tools and manpower wherever the emergency occurs, domestically or internationally.

The TEEX Preparedness Program focuses on enhancing response and preparedness activities for your agency or organization. Is your team prepared for a hurricane response during a pandemic? Have you updated procedures and resources to address proper social distancing and hygiene? TEEX can assist you by establishing a robust training, exercise and drill program. Coupled with assistance in plan reviews, updates and gap analyses, TEEX will help make a sound team stronger and can demonstrate the need for added resources. By working with and learning from our subject-matter experts, your incident management team will be challenged. TEEX's Preparedness Program can help your business and community become safer and more resilient in the face of catastrophic disasters.

Tower Force is based in Deer Park, Texas, so it knows hurricanes will always be a factor in its business. The Tower Force offices and warehouse are located on the highest piece of land on Railroad Street, directly across from Shell Deer Park and other major manufacturing facilities on the Houston Ship Channel. Tower Force crews and equipment can be mobilized remotely to have a better response time for clientele, wherever they may be. Tower Force also keeps spare tower tray hardware and components on hand in case of emergency situations. All the Tower Force software systems are cloud-based so office and field management can access the same information at the same time. These cloud-based applications enable management to report to clients without having to be in a particular place, so clients can get timely progress reports on their projects.

Troop Industrial thrives during crisis situations. Whether hurricanes, floods, fires, catastrophic failures or any 911 situation, Troop Industrial runs toward the crisis and not away from it. Troop Industrial is also known for quick action when time is of the essence and a customer requires a dependable supplier that answers the phone before, during and after an extreme weather event, emergency plant shutdown or any critical situation where time is money and help is needed right away. Troop Industrial can rapidly deploy fittings, fasteners, gaskets and construction supplies with little to no notice. The company can also have a stocked mobile warehouse on-site in hours. With a deep inventory of industry-standard materials, Troop Industrial is your go-to supplier when things "hit the fan."

This season, minimize operational impact and plan ahead with US Ecology's industry-leading 24/7 response services. At the forefront of disaster response and cleanup, US Ecology's seasoned personnel have helped thousands of customers in the wake of some of the most devastating storms ever to make landfall, including Hurricanes Ivan, Katrina, Rita, Wilma, Harvey, Irma and Michael.

In the aftermath of a storm, US Ecology understands the importance of getting business back up and running as quickly as possible. The company leads the industry in reliability and efficiency, with the fastest mobilization times and best available resources. Its experienced crews provide exceptional customer service throughout each response, ensuring all work is done thoroughly, safely and in full compliance with all regulations.

In the event of a hurricane, VLS Recovery Services takes proactive steps to prepare its site to protect your assets. Outside services like gas and power are turned off and secured to prevent broken lines from erupting. The storm water tank is regulated to have enough free space to contain on-site drainage from the storm. In addition, all equipment is secured and loose items that could be picked up by winds are stored. Totes, bins and other outside containment items are tied down, as well. All railcars and tank cars have brake sets installed on all tracks. The site's locomotive and track mobile also have the brakes set and doors and windows secured. These actions are an important part of ensuring VLS' facility is secure during a hurricane. Preparedness is the key to mitigate damage.

Woven Metal Products (WMP) can help any plant during an emergency or crisis. WMP has a custom fabrication manufacturing facility and specializes in reactor and tower internals. WMP manufactures specialty process internals for reactors and towers during all seasons. If you find yourself in a crisis situation and need internals for getting a reactor or tower back up and running, WMP will answer that call. With an on-site engineering and drafting department, WMP can handle immediate emergency needs 24/7/365.

2020 Hurricane Outlook

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA's) Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, calls for a 60-percent chance of a more-active-than-normal Atlantic hurricane season in 2020, a 30-percent chance of a near-normal season and only a 10-percent chance of a below-normal season. The center predicted a likely range of 13-19 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which six to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including three to six major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5, with winds of 111 mph or higher).

For more information, visit www.noaa.gov.