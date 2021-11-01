A conversation with Steve Black of Specialized Waste Systems

Steve Black, COO, Specialized Waste Systems

Specialized Waste Systems COO Steve Black knows that teams can make or break a company, so leading by example and offering support and appreciation to his team goes a long way. One-on-one communication is one of his most valuable tactics as a leader to build trust and support the members of his team.

As part of TAS Environmental Services LP, Specialized Waste Systems delivers turnkey custom environmental solutions throughout Greater Houston and the Gulf Coast. BIC Magazine recently spoke with Black about his initial goals at Specialized Waste Systems and what he feels is the most important part of leading his teams.

Q: What led to your position at Specialized Waste Systems?

A: Ten years ago, TAS Environmental Services was a regional player in the emergency response arena, but needed a more stable base of business. By joining TAS in 2013, my focus was to help the team increase scheduled industrial work and expand the company's service offering through the strength of our network of locations.

TAS has a full turnkey offering of services from all manner of industrial cleaning, transportation, waste management services and water treatment. We still handle and respond to emergency spills for our customers; we are always ready to support their needs.

Q: What is the most important part of your position?

A: My job is to support the teams in the field. I'm blessed to work with some of the most talented players in this industry. When one of the managers runs into a roadblock on a job, I do my best to help them find the answer and support needed to get it done.

My goal is to foster a culture of inclusion with our employees. I want every member of our team to feel good about what they do. I honestly want them to be able to go home and say, "I like the team I work with. I make a difference." However, I don't expect everyone to love every minute of the job. If that were the case, it would be a hobby.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote? Why is it your favorite?

A: "Failure is not an option." -- Gene Kranz, NASA flight director for Apollo 13. That statement reminds me to never give up. I don't want to let the team down, and they return that energy. A positive mind seeks ways to make things happen. When you work with a team of positive people who are committed to supporting each other, you can accomplish anything.

Q: If you could have any other job or work in any other industry, what would it be?

A: I love to teach. Some of the most influential people in my life were teachers. The best teachers I had took the time to help bring out your best. I have a great admiration for those who have a passion to improve others.

I find it's very rewarding to work with great people who share best practices, which allows me to continue to learn as well. It's not a weakness to admit you don't know how to do something. Pretending you know something you don't know can get someone hurt or worse. A leader should never be afraid to admit that he/she doesn't know something as long they follow up with, "I'm going to find out." Never stop learning.

Q: What is a "fun fact" about you people might not know?

A: I was a cartoonist for two different newspapers back in the '80s. I often will draw caricatures of people in my life when funny things happen. There is always room for humor. For instance, when I am on vacation, I usually tell my team, "Call me if there is an emergency or if you have something really funny to share." I work with great people.

