A conversation with Stephen Marengo Jr. of Reliant Workforce Solutions

As an experienced trainer, higher education administrator and visionary, Stephen Marengo Jr. is taking the next step in his career with Reliant Workforce Solutions (RWS).

Stephen Marengo Jr., Vice President of Sales and Business Development, Reliant Workforce Solutions

Today, he serves as vice president of sales and business development, but Marengo has had a unique career path involving education, training, social enterprise and even auto racing.

BIC Magazine recently spoke with Marengo to learn more about his journey with RWS and what qualities are most important to his role as a sales leader.

Q: What led to your position at RWS?

A: After losing my job in early 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I was at a crossroads both personally and professionally. I knew that my strengths in operations, leadership and training would be an incredible asset to any organization; it was just a matter of finding the right position. After holding several jobs at one time to support my family, I was fortunate enough to find this position at RWS. I started with the company in January 2021, and we've been on a positive trajectory ever since. Working at RWS has been a perfect fit for me and the organization.

Q: What is the most important part of your position?

A: When you are leading an organization or team, it's hard to place importance on any single aspect of your position. Some days I'm the glue that holds everything together; some days I'm the hammer breaking down our product offerings and making them stronger. When dealing with a new and innovative training concept, my most important role is educating potential customers on the incredible benefits of simulation training for commercial drivers and fleets. RWS is on the cutting edge of driver training and leading the way for simulator training for commercial drivers. Most people don't know the benefits of the type of training RWS offers, so I help lead those conversations with new clients and customers.

Q: Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

A: RWS is looking to grow and expand in 2022. We recently performed a major overhaul of our training offerings and added a new mobile simulator classroom for commercial drivers. We believe we can play a major role in the training of both new and incumbent commercial vehicle operators. RWS recently became an approved vendor by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, helping clients solve their CDL driver workforce issues by giving them the option to design an in-house driver training program. RWS is also a registered apprentice provider for the U.S. Department of Labor and is excited to work with organizations that want to integrate an apprenticeship into their company culture.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote? Why is it your favorite?

A: "He who does not voluntarily do more than he is obliged to do will in time do less than he ought, and in the end will find himself unable to do what he must." -- Dr. Joseph Krauskopf

Krauskopf is the founder of Delaware Valley University, my alma mater, and this quote can be applied to many situations in business and life. The message is simple: Hard work will always pay off.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/life balance?

A: Outside of RWS, my most important roles are husband and father. Striking a balance between success at work and home is something that comes very naturally to me. My kids only have one chance to grow up, so I devote my time away from RWS to enjoy the simple things about being a parent and spouse. Living a full and enriching life requires a person to be fulfilled in numerous ways, and I'm lucky to have this in my life.

