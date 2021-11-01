A conversation with Stephanie Benson of Clifford Power Systems

Stephanie Benson, Vice President of Sales, Clifford Power Systems

Clifford Power Systems was founded in 1985 and has since grown into the largest independent generator company in the U.S., with locations in five states throughout the south-central U.S. As Clifford Power has grown, the company has maintained its commitment to providing expertise and exceptional service to clients, as well as family-focused leadership to its workforce. BIC recently spoke with Stephanie Benson, vice president of sales for Clifford Power, about her rise to executive leadership and her perspective on creating trust and engaging employees.

Q: What led to your position at Clifford Power?

A: I began working for Clifford Power in 2008 as the branch manager of our corporate office in Tulsa, Oklahoma. While I had sales experience at the time, I had never managed people or cross-functional departments. I was young, inexperienced and, most days, felt like I had no clue what I was doing. The company owners, Tom and Ken Clifford, along with several others, poured their experience, knowledge and business acumen into me.

I applied that mentorship along with focus, perseverance and grit to my profession. To establish trust, I focused on building genuine relationships and demonstrating to others that I was smart, capable and dependable. Over time, I've gained a reputation for being a problem solver who gets things done. Ultimately, I'm in executive leadership because I've applied my knowledge, worked hard, built trust and earned my seat at the table.

Q: What are your goals for your position?

A: My goal is to create an employee-focused culture that aligns people with purpose. When Clifford Power's organizational culture is healthy, it produces an exceptional employee experience that naturally produces an exceptional customer experience. When these factors align, employees are engaged and feel empowered, valued and respected.

Q: What is your best management tactic?

A: There are a lot of strategic management tactics that can influence results. My ability to influence others isn't dependent on me being the smartest person in the room, the loudest voice, or the person who arrives earliest and stays latest. I've learned when I demonstrate humility in my faults, gratitude for my achievements and empathy for those around me, I am more approachable and easier to connect with. This ultimately builds an authentic sense of trust. When people trust you and believe you have their best interests at heart, they'll collaborate alongside you to execute the mission and achieve your vision.

Q: What is your biggest lesson learned?

A: Nothing is ever what it seems on the surface. In leadership, it's your responsibility to exercise due diligence. When issues arise, you must understand all sides of it, do research and ask good questions. Likewise, even when something seems like favorable news, you must investigate and confirm the facts before making decisions. I've had to learn this one the hard way and, unfortunately, re-learn it a few times.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/life balance?

A: As a wife and mother of two active boys, work/life balance is essential. The two worlds inevitably intertwine. You can be a super mom and a boss lady, but you have to learn to say "no" at times. I have some amazing people in my tribe, but two stand out the most: my husband Mike and Clifford Power President Jeremy Lewis.

Finding a work/life balance is never easy, but if you can find or contribute to a company culture that aligns with your personal core values, the work/life balance comes easier.

