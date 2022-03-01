A conversation with Ryan Baggett of Pro-Surve Technical Services

Pro-Surve Technical Services Executive Director Ryan Baggett believes it was fate that brought him to this company.

Coming from a fast-growing, successful private company that was acquired by private equity business during his tenure there, Baggett felt right at home with his new "family" at Pro-Surve. Pro-Surve Technical Services provides clients with cost-effective, high-quality NDT, both conventional and advanced, as well as visual inspection and engineering solutions through multiple divisions.

Ryan Baggett, Executive Director, Pro-Surve Technical Services

BIC Magazine recently spoke with Baggett about the importance of integrity in his job and how important growth and people are to business.

Q: What led to your position at Pro-Surve?

A: Fate truly led me to this position here at Pro-Surve Technical Services. Exhausted by private equity and strategic business antics, I paired up with an individual owner who shared the same passion for our industry that I have and whose knowledge and experience are second to none. The dynamic relationship was quickly realized by the phenomenal growth of our company. We are privately owned and truly maintain a "family" work atmosphere. We are problem solvers, and every day is as engaged as the next. There is never a dull or slow moment.

Q: What is the biggest news at Pro-Surve right now?

A: Last year was inundated with organic growth and acquisitions. Adding the right individuals to our team has led to phenomenal organic growth, even amid a global pandemic. The company is only as good as our team, and we are blessed to have the best team in the industry. This past year, we successfully completed three acquisitions and are now focusing on integration. I take great pride in assisting others and providing resources for individuals and groups alike to become successful. For me, this is the most rewarding part of my role.

Q: What is the most important part of your position?

A: Integrity is the most important part of my position. Standing by my word and decisions is the most necessary leadership action I can perform. Our employees are the most important asset of this company, and it is my job to make sure they have the tools and work environment to thrive. I started from the bottom in this industry and will never forget the challenges of trying to excel in an organization. I have no problem getting my hands dirty, and that will never change.

Q: What should someone know before taking this type of position?

A: "Get comfortable being uncomfortable" is a saying we commonly use within our management team. As much as one attempts to plan, the plan hardly ever stays the same. These are the challenges you come across when running a service-oriented company. In this position, there is no downtime as compared to an ordinary clock-in and clock-out job. You must be at peace with that scenario and embrace it to be successful.

Q: What is a "fun fact" about you people might not know?

A: My father was a guitar and country music enthusiast. Following his passing in 2019, I picked up his passion and now spend my scarce free time playing guitar and writing original songs. It is extremely therapeutic and my only regret is not picking the passion up earlier in life, like my dad wanted.

For more information, visit www.pro-surve.com or call (281) 922-0200.