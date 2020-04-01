A conversation with Michael Mann of Superior Plant Rentals

While Michael Mann is relatively new to his position as CFO of Superior Plant Rentals (SPR), he is no stranger to this leadership role. Mann is a certified public accountant and began his career at an accounting firm before he moved into industry as the director of corporate taxes for a publicly traded U.S.-based industrial manufacturer. He calls both of these jobs the "solid foundation" that built his career. He studied accounting at the University of Arkansas, where he also earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration. He later received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Arkansas.

Michael Mann, Chief Financial Officer, Superior Plant Rentals (SPR)

For most of his career, Mann has led companies in a variety of industries and fields as CFO, successfully taking those businesses to new heights. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Mann to learn more about why he is excited for SPR's future in 2020 and how he successfully manages his role.

Q: What led to your position at SPR?

A: I was excited to join SPR in November. The "One Company, Superior Results" philosophy and focus on providing excellent customer service have positioned SPR for continued growth and success. I'm looking forward to playing an integral role in that success.

I have a diverse background, having most recently served with companies that provide products and services to the oil and gas industry. I served as CFO of a privately held manufacturer of heat transfer equipment, including boiler tubes, finned boiler products and economizers. Prior to that, I worked with a large-diameter cross-country pipeline contractor that had operations in the U.S. and Canada. There, I successfully integrated the finance department into the publicly traded parent that purchased the company.

In addition to my experience in the oil and gas industry, I have served as CFO for multiple privately held advertising agencies as well as in the travel and leisure industry. Prior to that, I was the CFO for a commercial general contractor.

Q: What is your best management tactic?

A: I follow the "management by wandering around" (also known as MBWA) concept by walking around to get to know the people of our company and understand the business. I use this tactic along with a willingness to complete any task to provide a solid foundation for our continued growth and productivity increases.

Q: What is the biggest news at SPR right now?

A: As part of our mission to provide exceptional customer service and superior products, SPR continues to develop and promote new product offerings to better serve our existing customers and reach new ones. We are continuing to expand our new line of portable beveling machines that debuted in 2019, as well as introducing new product offerings this year.

Q: How do you plan to address changes in the economy in the coming year?

A: We constantly monitor SPR's position within the industries we serve and are positioned to capitalize upon opportunities, as we believe the economy will remain steady in the coming year.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: It has always been a struggle for me to find the right balance. My main focus is to save the email drafts of noncritical items over the weekend and send those out first thing Monday morning to find my weekend home life balance.

For more information, visit www.sprtool.com or call (833) HIRE-SPR [447-3777].