Kevin Luter is Layher North America's regional sales manager, south central. After seeing companies change from corporate takeovers, Luter wanted something different in his career. In this search, he came to join Layher, an innovator of superior integrated scaffolding systems for 75 years.

As sales manager, Luter finds motivation in the start of every new day and in his family, which is one of his biggest sources of support. BIC Magazine recently spoke with Luter about his career transition and the importance of having an efficient sales system in his role.

Q: What led to your position at Layher?

A: I was at a point in my sales career in the petroleum industry where I recognized the trend of companies being acquired by large corporations and their employees becoming just a number. I decided then to change my career direction.

Right from the start of doing my due diligence on Layher, I could see that Layher was the originator and world leader of superior integrated scaffolding systems. I was intrigued by the innovations in scaffold technology that Layher has obtained in over 75 years in business. The fact that Layher is the innovator of superior integrated scaffolding systems in a world of imitators drew me into the Layher family, and I am very proud to be part of such a great organization.

Q: What is the biggest news at Layher right now?

A: Innovative strengths. Layher Allround Scaffolding is the industry standard for modular scaffolding, surpassing conventional scaffolding construction methodologies. Layher offers unbeatable adaptability and flexibility, and is the scaffolding of choice globally. Layher scaffolding remains committed to your future through long-term savings with lighter weights that reduce labor and shipping costs, safety features that reduce risk, and engineering planning that eliminates the need for change orders.

Q: What is your favorite sales approach?

A: I like to use a sales system by which you develop an opportunity from start to finish -- whether the result is closing the sale or closing the file. An effective system enables me to consistently achieve a desired outcome or set of outcomes. Having an efficient system allows me to achieve those outcomes without wasting resources like time, energy, money, etc. Using a sales system allows me to save time and enables me to qualify or disqualify an opportunity early on in the process. I can recognize and duplicate successful behaviors and eliminate unsuccessful behaviors by utilizing a selling system that has specific action steps, such as what to do and in what order. I apply it to each prospect I deal with. I always know where I am in the sales process, which helps me recognize problems before they become major roadblocks.

Q: What keeps you motivated?

A: Every day brings something new and different, and that surprise motivates me. I like learning new things that I could never imagine I would have encountered or comprehended. My family also motivates me. It brings me great joy when we all celebrate a great win for our family.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: I think this is a consistent theme, but I have an awesome wife who supports me with all the crazy work/home projects that I get myself into. I also try to follow a few habits that help me keep a good balance between the two. I begin with a morning routine that does not center around work. I never check work emails in bed. I designed a home office space that separates my life from work. Lastly, I make time for myself.

