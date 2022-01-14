A conversation with Jeff Hemsing of Power Storage Solutions

Jeff Hemsing serves as strategic sales manager of Power Storage Solutions (PWRSS), a company dedicated to keeping your back-up power systems running smoothly, minimizing the risk of a critical system failure and maximizing uptime.

BIC Magazine recently visited with Hemsing to learn more about how he's always in search of the next sales opportunity and what the future has in store for PWRSS.

Q: What led to your position at PWRSS?

A: In 2020, I was one of the many upstream sales engineers suddenly looking for a new position. Thankfully, the group at PWRSS offered me a chance to take on the responsibility of managing its sales team in the Gulf Coast area. This position has had a huge learning curve, and I've had to quickly learn about energy storage and all things involved with keeping the power on. Luckily, the leadership team at PWRSS has been able to guide me through the transition, and I'm looking forward to seeing where we can go together.

Q: What keeps you motivated?

A: I enjoy the challenge of growing something. With PWRSS, we have the opportunity to grow our existing footprint as well as develop new lines of business with the ongoing renewables push. Every day, there is something new that I'm learning about the business, whether it's a new battery chemistry, a unique back-up power application or something completely out of left field. There is never a dull moment. As I learn more about the applications (existing and upcoming), the more excited I am about the future of the business.

Q: Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

A: We're always looking to grow. As with most businesses, we took a sizeable step back in 2020 with COVID-19 and are now just starting to get back to where we were before. Our traditional market has been in the stationary power/uninterruptible power supply market, whether it's industrial, petrochemical or data centers. With the new emphasis on energy storage and microgrid technology, we think there is a lot of opportunity to use our battery expertise to grow. We are actively looking into projects for small- to medium-sized microgrids using different lithium chemistries. We are also working with one of our manufacturers on an "explosion-proof " lithium for their battery backups in chemical plants, which we're very excited about.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote? Why is it your favorite?

A: "You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take." - Wayne Gretzky This one speaks to always trying. There is a lot to be said about moving beyond your comfort zone and continuing to grow. As a sales manager, if I'm not pushing, I feel like I'm not doing my job. There's always that next opportunity, and all that's needed is to take the shot.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: Work/home life balance has always been a core belief for my family and me. When my wife and I got married, I was working a 14/7 rotation with a 24-hour on-call schedule, and more often than not, I was spending the entire 14 days traveling. Any time I was in town, my priority was to be wholly present. When I moved into the office, my wife laid down the rule that I needed to be present between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The only activity allowed between those hours was something family-related. I have stretched that rule many times, but my family is great at making sure we are all present during those hours. In fact, we have gotten into the habit of encouraging each other to "leave the office behind" when we walk into the house at the end of the day.

For more information, visit https://pwrstoragesolutions.com or call (346) 299-2124.