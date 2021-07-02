A conversation with J.A. Rodriguez Jr. of BCSP

J.A. Rodriguez Jr., Vice President — Strategic Advancement and Learning Solutions, Board of Certified Safety Professionals

When he stepped into his role as the Board of Certified Safety Professionals' (BCSP's) vice president -- strategic advancement and learning solutions in August 2020, J.A. Rodriguez Jr. felt more than prepared. In his view, he was accustomed to "thinking like a vice president" long before he officially became one.

BIC Magazine recently visited with Rodriguez to learn about his management philosophies, what he believes it takes to become an effective leader and his biggest lessons learned over the years.

Q: What led to your position at BCSP?

A: Ultimately, two purposeful actions led to my position. The first was an unwavering mindset focused on demonstrating an extreme commitment to value at every opportunity and in everything I do -- no exceptions. Being of value to your organization and to others is the single most important attribute any person can aspire to. This mindset transcends the workplace into personal relationships, community stewardship and how you choose to live your life. Always deliver value and success will follow.

The second is faithfully following the "four Bs" of business: be brief, be prepared, be inspiring and be gone. Be brief by respecting others' time, as no one can ever get it back. Be prepared by understanding the data and presenting it in a relatable way to the listener. Be inspiring by energizing others about your ideas and vision. Be gone by making commitments and exceeding expectations. Get it done -- no excuses.

Q: What should someone know before taking this type of position?

A: A couple of years ago, I had the pleasure of meeting UFC legend George St-Pierre at a speaking event. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters in history. During our hour-long conversation, I asked St-Pierre questions he has likely been asked many times before: "How did you become a champion? What led you to where you are today?" His response was brief and to the point. He said, "You have to be a champion before you are one." So, what should someone know before taking this type of position? Think like a vice president before you are one.

Q: What is your best management tactic?

A: My best management tactic is listening. Being open to the gift of perspective is a super power. Embracing diversity of thought facilitates the conveyance of data, which in turn offers additional perspectives to the effective decision-making process. Listening is also the engine that powers collaboration, respect and innovation.

Q: What is your biggest lesson learned?

A: There is always a positive side to everything, and how I choose to perceive it determines my level of success. Taking 100-percent responsibility for your defined level of success is the shortest path on this journey. If something does not work out the way you planned it, accept responsibility and accountability, then take the actions necessary to forge a new path. Never quit. Never be afraid to be great. Look on the bright side.

Q: What is a "fun fact" about you people might not know?

A: I patented the very first infrared occupancy sensing thermostat unit. These units are now used globally in the hospitality industry to conserve energy by adjusting room temperature based on occupancy status. At the time of this invention, no one was interested in buying it because oil and gas prices were too low to justify the purchase and installation costs of the unit. The rest is, as they say, history.

