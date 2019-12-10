A conversation with Dan Camp of Industrial Tent Systems

Dan Camp, General Manager, Industrial Tent Systems

Industrial Tent Systems provides customers in the industry with an array of options for buying or renting tents for specific needs. The company specializes in delivering customized solutions needed to manage shutdowns and turnarounds with the greatest level of expertise. With more than 30 years of experience in the Houston tent rental and sales industry, Industrial Tent offers fast setup and delivery anywhere in the greater Houston area and also serves the entire Gulf Coast.

Dan Camp came on board with Industrial Tent in 2018 as general manager, which he calls a "perfect fit." BIC Magazine recently sat down with Camp to discuss his management techniques and how Industrial Tent plans to keep growing in the market.

Q: What led to your position at Industrial Tent?

A: I joined Industrial Tent in June 2018 as general manager after previous experience in the industrial tent rental and sales market. Moving here to Houston has been monumental. I have enjoyed the opportunity to join an organization where my experience and skillset were such great contributions. It has turned out to be a perfect match. Every day is challenging, but I have a really promising opportunity that has changed my entire life and family.

Q: What is the biggest news at Industrial Tent right now?

A: We are close to completing the design phase of a brand-new blast-rated tent structure, and we're very excited to be able to offer something new to our clients. We are also in the development stage of a new product line designed with new plant construction projects in mind, featuring some heavier-duty industrial strengths and higher wind ratings with much larger widths than what's currently available in the marketplace.

Q: Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

A: We are looking to do both. While our core business is providing tents and temporary shelter solutions to the petrochemical industry, we also have a division of the company that is focused on disaster relief, plant labor dispute housing services and base camp solutions.

All of these markets are expanding, and we look forward to rolling out new products and services to tackle some of the largest challenges our clients face.

Q: What is your best management tactic?

A: Always give the "why." It's so important that everyone on the team understands why we're doing something. All too often, I have either worked for someone or witnessed someone give an order, and the reason was simply "Because I said so." That attitude creates animosity as well as misses an important teaching opportunity. The more information I share and the more buy-in I get from our entire group, the better results and attitudes I see.

It's vitally important to always put people first. People will make or break a company. It starts with how you recruit and treat your own team, who you decide to partner with and have as vendors, and ultimately, it ends with how you build and grow relationships with your clients.

I like to say, "Go for the 'no.'" I'm not sure who coined the phrase, but I first heard it during some sales training. My team hears me say it all the time. The premise is you'd be surprised by how many times, when you are going for a "no," the answer becomes "yes."

Q: What is a "fun fact" about you people might not know?

A: Since moving to Houston almost two years ago, I have finalized the adoption of my 6-year-old son and met an amazing woman to spend my life with. We both love to travel and are getting married in Mexico in May 2020.

For more information, visit www.industrialtentsystems.com or call (713) 46-TENTS [468-3687].