Why reading matters

Welcome to the April 2020 issue of BIC Magazine - our 36th-anniversary edition. As I contemplated what I wanted to say about this exciting milestone, I made a note to mention why I launched BIC Magazine in the first place. And, since reading is such an important skill for living a better life, I wanted to focus on why reading is essential, plus why reading and sharing BIC Magazine are also important.

First, let's go back to 1980, when I left a successful career at Ethyl Corp. to launch VideoScan, an energy training and media production company. Having a passion for continuous learning and training others, I launched VideoScan to offer management, fire and safety, and operations training through video production.

In those days, like today, there were some great energy magazines, but they were vertical or only served one sector, department or set of job titles. For the first 18 months, I tried using these publications, but it seemed the only people who contacted me were those who wanted to sell us more advertising.

Early on, I knew that since training is vital to every sector and department, there needed to be a publication that reached a wider audience and also allowed energy suppliers to offer articles, interviews and testimonials. To make a long story short, this led me to launch an energy training newsletter, which then led to the launch of Training Coordinator Magazine in 1981 and BIC Magazine in April 1984.

Now, I want to share why reading is so important to all of us.

There are many great excerpts and articles about why reading is important, but the one I'm going to share is from the One World Literacy Foundation. This organization states, "If the world can read, the world can succeed." Reading is important because it helps expand one's mind and develop one's imagination. People who don't read or are poor readers often have a low opinion of themselves and their capabilities. Here are a few tips to remember and share about why reading is important:

Reading improves concentration.

Reading is enjoyable.

Reading improves discipline and memory.

Reading helps us remember facts and important information.

Reading helps build self-confidence.

Reading reveals new ideas and broadens our minds.

When a person is well-read, people look to him or her for answers.

Reading improves one's vocabulary and communication skills.

Now, here are a few reasons why reading and sharing BIC Magazine matter: BIC Alliance and BIC Magazine's mission is to connect individuals with one another for the benefit of all. This should also be a mission that many of our readers hope to achieve.

BIC Magazine is a multi-industry and multi-job-title publication.

BIC Magazine's articles are helpful in building a more successful career and life.

BIC Magazine's articles and interviews feature excellent information and success tips.

BIC Magazine features on-the-job and off-the-job safety information that can save lives and reduce accidents or loss of property.

BIC Magazine offers a calendar of industry events.

BIC Recruiting's section in BIC Magazine helps readers find the best jobs or individuals to hire. Also, the IVS Investment Banking section helps readers learn more about buying or selling companies.

BIC Magazine has an excellent pass-along readership, and both current and past issues are always available on BICMagazine.com.

BIC Magazine is a great resource guide for new project or expansion news, which help make it a leading energy publication.

Now that we know more about why reading and sharing each issue of BIC Magazine are important, let's take a look at some of the great articles and interviews in the April 2020 issue. These include industry insights from Peter Holicki, senior vice president of Operations, Manufacturing & Engineering, and EHS Operations for Dow; Chad Jennings, plant manager for the CPChem Pasadena Plastics Complex; Michael Mann, CFO of Superior Plant Rentals; Steven Feldman, president -- Americas for New Guard Coatings Inc.; and Seth Alford, vice president of business development for IPS Pump Services We also learn more about the 2020 forecast for the Houston Ship Channel region, Chevron Technology Ventures' Future Energy Fund and AFPM's outlook regarding petrochemicals.

In closing, I believe not only that reading is important, but also that "Great Stories Need Telling." To learn more about this, read "Why stories matter" on pg. 128 of this issue. As always, BIC Magazine welcomes your feedback and questions, as well as topics and ideas for future issues.