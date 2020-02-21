News Update: Terminals

Sempra, Mitsui sign MOU for LNG export projects

Sempra Energy recently entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Mitsui & Co. Ltd. reflecting the parties' preliminary agreement for Mitsui's participation in the Cameron LNG Phase 2 project in Louisiana and a future expansion of the EnergÃ­a Costa Azul (ECA) LNG project in Baja California, Mexico.

The MOU is nonbinding and contemplates continued support for the development of Cameron LNG Phase 2, including Mitsui's purchase of up to one-third of the available capacity of the project, as well as the potential offtake of approximately 1 million metric tons per annum of LNG and equity participation in a future expansion of ECA LNG.

Vopak to serve multibillion-dollar Texas manufacturing facility

Royal Vopak was recently selected by Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, the petrochemical joint-venture between ExxonMobil and SABIC, to design, build, own and operate a new industrial terminal on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The terminal will be dedicated to serving the planned 1.8-million-metric-tons-per-annum ethane cracker. All liquid products moved by marine vessels will be handled by the new Vopak terminal. Pipelines will connect the terminal to the cracker complex.

"This new terminal fits well into our growth strategy for industrial terminals," said Eelco Hoekstra, chairman of the executive board and CEO of Vopak. "We have high standards on safety and environmental care, and we're looking forward to becoming part of the Corpus Christi community."

Cheniere receives approval for Corpus Christi expansion project

Cheniere Energy Inc. recently received approval from FERC to site, construct and operate the Corpus Christi Stage 3 expansion project. Corpus Christi Stage 3 is being developed for up to seven midscale liquefaction trains with total aggregate expected nominal production capacity of approximately 10 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG.

The Corpus Christi Stage 3 site is adjacent to the three liquefaction trains operating or under construction at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project, and together the two projects are expected to have a total nominal production capacity of approximately 25 mtpa. Cheniere expects to make a positive final investment decision on Corpus Christi Stage 3 in 2020.

"Our continued progress on Corpus Christi Stage 3 â¦ is a testament to the global competitiveness of the project and reinforces our confidence in our ability to expand our world-scale liquefaction platform in Corpus Christi," said Jack Fusco, Cheniere's president and CEO.

Enterprise, Enbridge to jointly develop deepwater terminal

Enterprise Products Partners LP and Enbridge Inc. recently executed a letter of intent to jointly develop a deepwater crude oil terminal capable of fully loading very large crude carriers (VLCCs) in the Gulf of Mexico. Enterprise and Enbridge agreed to focus commercial development efforts on Enterprise's Sea Port Oil Terminal (SPOT) deepwater crude oil terminal.

The SPOT project consists of onshore and offshore facilities, including a fixed platform located approximately 30 nautical miles off the Brazoria County, Texas, coast in approximately 115 feet of water. SPOT is designed to load VLCCs at rates of approximately 85,000 barrels per hour, or up to 2 million bpd. The SPOT design also meets or exceeds federal requirements and, unlike existing and other proposed offshore terminals, is designed with a vapor control system to minimize emissions.

Construction of SPOT is subject to obtaining the required approvals and licenses from the federal Maritime Administration.

