U.S. expands tariff exemptions, but chemical sector still waiting for relief

As the U.S. continues to roll out its expanding list of tariff exemptions, many industries are seeing at least a little breathing room.

Unfortunately for most chemical producers and plastics manufacturers, that relief still hasn’t arrived.

According to ICIS, the newest batch of exclusions carves out materials tied to aerospace, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and other high-value sectors. But the bulk of commodity chemicals, polymers, solvents and widely traded resins remain fully covered by tariffs that range from 10% to 40%. For much of the chemical value chain, the message is clear: costs aren’t coming down anytime soon.

Where the relief is showing up

The latest exemptions primarily cover specialized or strategic materials the U.S. doesn’t produce enough of domestically. These include certain minerals, ores and niche feedstocks that support advanced manufacturing and critical-materials supply chains.

That’s good news for downstream sectors that rely on these inputs — aerospace parts makers, pharmaceutical producers and suppliers tied to electronics and technical materials. Those industries may feel a bit less pressure heading into 2026.

But most chemical producers are still feeling the squeeze

When it comes to the broader chemical markets, aromatics, solvents, polymers and base resins, the exclusions barely move the needle. Many of the chemicals left off the list are ones the U.S. already imports heavily because domestic capacity simply can’t keep pace.

For producers and converters who rely on these materials, the higher costs feed straight into operating budgets, squeezing margins and complicating planning. In conversations across the industry, procurement teams say they’re preparing for another year of supply-chain maneuvering and more frequent sourcing adjustments.

What to look out for

Even with a growing list of exclusions, most chemical and plastics producers will still be navigating elevated costs and tighter supply options. A few key points stand out:

· Bulk chemicals remain exposed. The exclusions tend to skip over high-volume, everyday industrial materials.

· Downstream specialties may gain an edge. Companies that operate in aerospace, pharma and advanced materials could enjoy small but meaningful cost relief.

· Expect some trade-flow reshuffling. With tariffs holding firm, many buyers are exploring alternate supply routes, new partners and adjusted stock strategies.

· Agility is the watchword. Companies that adapt the fastest, whether through diversified sourcing, inventory optimization or strategic contracting, will be the ones best positioned to manage volatility.

The bottom line

The U.S. may be widening its list of tariff exemptions, but for the chemical sector, the impact remains narrow. Until wider portions of the chemical and polymer markets receive similar treatment, most producers will continue to operate in a high-cost environment — one that demands smart sourcing, tight coordination and plenty of forward planning.

For more information, visit icis.com.