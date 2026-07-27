Louisiana energy helps strengthen U.S. security

For decades, conversations about O&G in Louisiana focused primarily on jobs, investment and tax revenue. Those rem ai n critically important.

More than 306,000 Louisiana jobs are tied to the energy industry, and energy accounts for roughly a quarter of our state economy. But recent events around the globe have revealed something even larger: Louisiana’s energy infrastructure has become a cornerstone of American energy security and national security.

Energy stability in an uncert ai n world

When geopolitical instability disrupts energy markets, the consequences are felt immediately. Fuel prices rise. Electricity costs increase. Manufacturing becomes more expensive. Supply ch ai ns tighten. We saw it after Russia invaded Ukr ai ne, and we are seeing it ag ai n amid instability in the Middle East.

The difference today is that the U.S. is far better positioned to withstand these shocks than it was in previous decades. America is now a net energy exporter, thanks in large part to the energy infrastructure developed here in Louisiana.

Louisiana is responsible for more than 60% of U.S. LNG exports and approximately onesixth of America’s refining capacity. Natural gas produced in North Louisiana’s Haynesville Shale moves through pipelines and export terminals along our coast to markets around the globe. Offshore production in the Gulf continues supplying crucial volumes of crude oil to domestic and international markets.

That infrastructure matters far beyond our state lines.

When conflict overseas threatens global energy supplies, countries increasingly turn to the U.S. for stability and reliability. And when the U.S. answers that call, it often does so through Louisiana ports, pipelines, refineries and export terminals.

Infrastructure built through long-term investment

This leadership position did not happen by accident. It required decades of investment in pipelines, LNG facilities, offshore production and refining capacity. It also required policies that allowed critical infrastructure to be built and expanded.

As global demand for reliable energy continues rising, Louisiana must rem ai n focused on m ai nt ai ning a competitive environment for investment. Capital flows where infrastructure can be built efficiently, businesses have regulatory cert ai nty and skilled workers are av ai lable to meet demand.

This is not simply an industry issue. It is an economic and strategic issue for the entire country.

Louisiana’s strategic importance to America’s future

If we want affordable energy, stable fuel supplies and resilience during global crises, it cannot afford to weaken the infrastructure that makes those goals possible. Pipelines, refineries, export terminals and offshore production facilities are not abstract political talking points. They are strategic assets that directly affect American families, businesses and national security.

The world is in a period of heightened geopolitical uncert ai nty and growing energy demand. In moments like these, reliable American energy production becomes more than an economic advantage. It becomes a national imperative — and Louisiana is helping lead the way.

For more information, visit lmoga.com or call (225) 387-3205.