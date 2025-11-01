Chet Thompson’s first paying job was driving tractors on his grandparents’ tobacco farm in North Carolina, a far cry from the Washington, D.C. corridors of power where he now advocates for America’s petroleum refining and petrochemical industries.

But that early experience instilled a work ethic that has served him well throughout a distinguished legal career and his decade-long tenure as president and CEO of AFPM.

"My dad’s advice was always to work hard and be nice. Good words to live by," Thompson reflects on the principles that have guided his career journey from rural tobacco fields to leading one of America’s oldest and most influential energy trade associations.

Chet Thompson champions America's fuel and petrochemical industries Chet Thompson, President and CEO, AFPM

Born in Washington, D.C. and raised in Rockville, Maryland, Thompson earned his undergraduate degree from Boston College before pursuing law at Catholic University. His path to energy advocacy began with environmental and energy law practice, where he eventually became head of Crowell & Moring’s energy and environmental law practice. He also served as Deputy General Counsel at the EPA during the George W. Bush Administration, experiences that provided crucial insight into the regulatory landscape he would later navigate as an industry advocate.

Thompson joined AFPM in May 2015, bringing more than two decades of Washington legal expertise to an organization founded in 1902 as the National Petroleum Association. "Before joining AFPM, I was one of AFPM’s outside environmental legal counsel, focusing predominantly on the Clean Air Act," he explained. "I was later tasked with helping AFPM find a new CEO for the association. And before long, I was asked if I’d consider the job myself, which was a real honor."

The decision to leave his legal practice wasn’t taken lightly. "It was my belief in the great people of this industry that made me take the leap to leave my legal career and join AFPM. And I’ve been here now for a decade," Thompson said.

Under his leadership, AFPM has evolved to represent the full spectrum of America’s downstream energy sector. The organization advocates for petroleum refiners, petrochemical manufacturers, midstream companies and their supporting industries. "We make the products that make life better, safer and more sustainable. We make progress," Thompson emphasized.

AFPM’s membership reflects the diversity of the industry, representing both large integrated companies and small independent refineries. "AFPM is very distinct among trade associations in that we represent the vast majority of U.S. refining capacity," Thompson noted. "That diversity of membership certainly informs our policy positions and engagement."

Thompson at a bipartisan rally in Toledo, Ohio in February 2024.

This broad representation has proven both challenging and advantageous. "For AFPM in particular, one of our challenges is also a major blessing. We have a very diverse membership, with small, large, independent and integrated companies. It can be hard to keep an industry as diverse as ours aligned when policies impact our member companies differently," he acknowledged. "We overcome these challenges by focusing on the areas that unite us and our collective belief in the value and importance of our industries, workforce and products."

Thompson’s tenure has coincided with significant political and regulatory volatility. "There’s been a lot of regulatory and policy ping-pong as administrations have changed in Washington, D.C., and ping-pong is simply bad for business," he observed. "We’ve also seen more extreme energy positions and negative narratives about our industries become the ‘norm’ in recent years, though I’m seeing a lot more rationality taking hold today."

One of AFPM’s most significant recent initiatives has been a nationwide education campaign launched in 2023 to raise awareness about gas car bans and electric vehicle mandate policies. "AFPM decided to step up and respond to the fact that there were very serious, consumer-freedom-trampling policies moving forward in the United States with very low consumer awareness of what was going on," Thompson explained. The campaign has achieved notable success, with Congress voting in June to revoke California’s waiver to ban gas car sales by 2035.

Safety remains paramount across AFPM’s membership. "Nothing is more important to the refining and petrochemical industries than safety," Thompson stated. The organization facilitates comprehensive safety programs, data collection and knowledge sharing among members. Their newest initiative, "Walk the Job," was rolled out at AFPM’s Summit, building on the success of their "Walk the Line" program to prevent incidents through enhanced communication between the operating companies and their contractors.

Community engagement is another cornerstone of AFPM member operations. "Refiners, petrochemical manufacturers and our midstream partners are heavily involved in the communities around them," Thompson noted. "If it is important to the community, it is important to the facility. This is why AFPM champions our members hosting public awareness meetings and working with community advisory panels."

Looking ahead, Thompson sees growing global energy demand driven by population growth and technological advancement. "As the global population continues to grow, taking us from around 8 billion today to an anticipated 10 billion people by 2050, so does energy demand. More people, a bigger middle class, the global AI race — all of that is going to take energy. A lot more."

Thompson advocates for five core energy principles: consumer choice in vehicles and products, policies that leverage America’s energy strengths, free and open energy markets, embracing "all of the above" energy sources and permitting reform with regulatory certainty. "We need regulatory certainty and government agencies that stick to their core missions. We can’t have rules that change wildly from year to year or administration to administration. That kills competition and has a chilling effect on business and investment."

The skills required to lead an energy advocacy organization in today’s environment are multifaceted. "You need a deep understanding of how the D.C. ‘swamp’ works, a thick skin, courage to fight and a belief that America’s energy workforce and the broader refining and petrochemical industries make the world a better place," Thompson said.

His leadership philosophy emphasizes collaboration and humility. "The importance of listening and leaning on talent and expertise of the team around you. You can learn much more from listening than you can from talking," he reflected. "Trust your team and keep things simple" stands as the best feedback he’s received, fundamentally influencing his approach.

Thompson takes particular pride in AFPM’s accomplishments as a mid-sized association achieving significant policy victories. "I will never stop being both amazed and proud of our industries, our people and our products. It is remarkable to see all that our members produce that make modern life possible for everyone in this country and for people around the world." His recognition extends beyond AFPM, including appointment to the U.S. Chamber of Association Committee of 100 and The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. In 2018, The Hill named him one of Washington’s Top Lobbyists, acknowledging his influence in energy policy circles.

As AFPM approaches its 125th anniversary, Thompson remains focused on the organization’s fundamental mission. "AFPM’s goal is simple. We aim to be our members’ most trusted voice and strongest advocate on behalf of the oil, petrochemical and midstream industries. And it’s my intention to cultivate a stronger, broader understanding across this country that our facilities are the most efficient, effective, cleanest and safest in the world, with the most talented and best trained workforce."

For Thompson, the work provides deep personal fulfillment. "I joined AFPM and stayed at AFPM because of the incredible people in our industry. I get much personal satisfaction in seeing how committed the industry is to AFPM and raising the safety and environmental standards for our industry. Helping our industry and workforce improve and amplify their message and build up the next generation is an incredible opportunity."

From tobacco farm tractors to the halls of Congress, Thompson’s journey reflects the diverse pathways that lead to energy industry leadership, all united by the common thread of hard work and dedication to an industry that literally fuels American prosperity.

For more information, visit afpm.org.