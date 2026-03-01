David Cresson assumed the role of president and CEO of the Louisiana Chemical Association and the Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance in March 2025.

As this issue goes to press, Cresson marks his one-year anniversary leading the organization.

Born and raised in Metairie, Louisiana, Cresson’s career path took him from teaching at local Baton Rouge high schools to leadership roles at Our Lady of the Lake Foundation and, most notably, 18 years as CEO and executive director of the Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana.

During his time at CCA, Cresson built extensive relationships with the chemical industry, which became some of the conservation organization’s strongest supporters.

"Our very best partners and sponsors were industry," Cresson says. "The companies that are members of LCA now were always our best partners when I was at CCA."

The power of relationships

Expand Building bridges between Louisiana’s chemical industry and government David Cresson, President & CEO, LCA & LCIA

Ask Cresson what lessons he wishes he’d learned earlier in his career, and his answer comes quickly: treat everyone with kindness.

"It sounds simple, but as a young adult, I didn’t realize how important this was, and I took my relationships for granted," he says. "Sure, I was friendly to people I was close to or people I thought could be useful to me. But otherwise, I know I could be withdrawn or even ‘too cool’ to bother. I wasn’t cool, I just thought I was."

That changed as he was exposed to kind and generous people who were good to him and his family.

"I soon recognized that being open to real friendships with good people, based on trust and loyalty, made me a better person," Cresson says. "It made me want to be a better friend, a better coworker, a better husband, a better father. I am convinced that I would not be in this position without relationships that I have forged."

When asked what gives him the most fulfillment in his current role, Cresson points to exactly that: relationships.

"I’ve met so many good people in this industry," he says. "They’re some of the most important relationships in my life. I’m honored to serve them as an employee of LCA, but I also consider them friends and people that I’ll treasure for a lifetime."

Learning from the best

Two industry figures stand out as examples Cresson has followed for years: Roland Toups of Turner Industries and Eddie Rispone of ISC.

"Both of these men are brilliant, hyper successful and incredibly busy. Yet they treat everyone they meet, no matter status, with warmness and kindness," Cresson says. "They are humble, honest, generous with their time and gifted at connecting with almost everyone. They have been inspirations to me."

Owning the hard truths

The best feedback Cresson ever received came 20 years ago when he was a 30-something CEO. Two board members, Bob Bush and Gus Schram, sat him down with an uncomfortable observation.

"They pointed out that I had a reluctancy to report bad news," Cresson recalls. "I didn’t realize this about myself at the time, but they were absolutely correct."

He’d focused only on accomplishments when talking to board members. That caused problems when challenges festered and caught the board off guard.

"In a world where we are judged by our wins, it’s easy to get wrapped up in the good news and gloss over the bad," he says. "But that’s a fast track to failure."

The lesson stuck. By ignoring challenges, he’d missed opportunities for his board and staff to help.

"It taught me to own our shortcomings, communicate them quickly and clearly, and get to work on fixing them," Cresson says.

That willingness to face hard truths now shapes how he approaches challenges at LCA.

Advocating for Louisiana’s chemical industry

Expand Building bridges between Louisiana’s chemical industry and government

LCA represents approximately 70 chemical manufacturing companies across Louisiana, while LCIA serves around 600 contractors, suppliers and vendors.

"Our advocacy runs the gamut from education and workforce all the way up to regulatory issues and everything in between," Cresson explains. "We’re at the Capitol every single day ensuring officials understand all they need to know when it comes to the rules they’re making."

Founded 65 years ago when industry leaders recognized the need for a unified voice at the Capitol, LCA has weathered changes and challenges while maintaining steady growth.

Combating false narratives

Cresson’s first day on the job crystallized a major challenge. During a meeting at the Capitol, a friend spotted his new LCA pin and jokingly remarked, "Look at you, David, you went from saving the fish to poisoning the fish." The comment, though made in jest by a pro-industry legislator, revealed a troubling perception problem.

"It made so obvious to me the fact that we’ve got an issue on our hands," Cresson says.

The reality contradicts the narrative.

"We’re talking about billions of dollars in sales and an enormous portion of the GDP, while being the state’s number one direct employer," Cresson says. "Meanwhile, we’re cleaner and safer than we’ve ever been. Our companies do so much work in their communities, not to mention make products that we literally can’t live without."

Legislative priorities

Carbon capture and sequestration tops LCA’s legislative agenda. Louisiana gained early advantages by becoming one of the first states to receive primacy on Class 6 wells for carbon sequestration, but Texas now has the same advantage and is moving faster.

"They are sprinting to the finish line, whereas Louisiana has taken a pause recently, which is a concern," Cresson says.

Workforce development demands equal attention. With major investments flowing into Louisiana, the state needs qualified workers immediately and for decades ahead. The challenges extend beyond training itself. Affordability creates barriers. So does childcare during training periods. Transportation poses problems.

"Can we start training these folks when they’re in high school or even middle school?" Cresson asks. "A career in this industry pays really well, provides incredible benefits and provides a great way of life."

Growth and expansion

LCA’s growth strategy starts with expanding membership. While LCA membership is limited to companies that manufacture chemicals, LCIA offers broader opportunities.

"Literally anyone who does business with a chemical facility can be a member of LCIA," Cresson says.

LCA has built solid relationships at the Capitol over 65 years, but local presence needs strengthening. Some parishes derive upwards of 90% of local taxes from industry, yet local leaders often lack direct access to LCA.

"We are bridging that gap, getting out into those communities, getting to know those local leaders so they have access to us," Cresson says.

Daily presence, constant vigilance

Despite shifting political landscapes, Cresson remains optimistic about the industry’s future in Louisiana.

"Regardless of who’s in charge in D.C. or here in the state, you’re always going to have different pressures coming from different directions," he says. "But the fact is that our lives can’t go on the way they do without the products our member companies make."

LCA’s role involves staying on top of regulatory efforts while ensuring rules are based on sound science.

"Nobody’s more interested or committed to things like air monitoring and water quality than our members," Cresson says. "But we need to make sure that the rules we put in place are based on the very best science available."

The Capitol presents daily challenges. LCA’s team maintains constant presence in every important meeting.

"Our team will be there every day, all day, representing this industry in every conversation that involves our industry," Cresson says. That daily grind requires the kind of person who values relationships over transactions, who faces hard truths head-on and who treats everyone with warmth and respect. Cresson learned those lessons over decades. Now he’s putting them to work for Louisiana’s chemical industry.

For more information, visit lca.org.