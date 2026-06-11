Meta and RWE expand renewable partnership with North Texas solar agreement

RWE and Meta announced a new long-term corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) for the electricity generated by the 298-megawatt (MWac) Rabbit's Foot Solar project in Northeast Texas.

The Rabbit's Foot project in Bowie County, Texas, began onsite construction earlier this year. Once operational, the energy generated at Rabbit's Foot will support Meta's goal of matching its operations with 100 percent clean energy. The Rabbit's Foot Solar project is expected to begin commercial operation by the end of 2027.

This new corporate PPA with Meta further strengthens the growing partnership between the two companies. RWE and Meta have previously signed PPAs for projects totaling 574 megawatts (MW), including the 274 MW Emily Solar project (formerly County Run Solar) in Illinois, the 100 MW Lafitte Solar project in Louisiana, and the 200 MW Waterloo Solar facility in Texas. With Rabbit's Foot Solar, the two companies now have signed agreements totaling 872 MW over the last two years.

× Key points on Meta and RWE’s North Texas renewable energy partnership Analysis Category Key Findings & Technical Data Partnership Expansion Meta and RWE have expanded their renewable energy partnership in North Texas, securing additional clean power resources to support Meta’s growing operational and data center energy needs. Renewable Energy Supply The agreement increases renewable electricity generation capacity in Texas, helping match energy consumption with carbon-free power while supporting grid-scale renewable development. Strategic Impact The partnership reinforces both companies’ sustainability objectives, supports continued data center growth and contributes to Texas’ position as a leading market for large-scale renewable energy investment.

Ingmar Ritzenhofen, Chief Commercial Officer, RWE Americas, said, "Our partnership with Meta continues to grow as we work together to deliver reliable power that supports their energy commitments. This agreement for the Rabbit's Foot Solar project demonstrates how collaboration can drive meaningful economic growth and community benefits. By investing in Bowie County, we're not only creating approximately 200 local construction jobs, but also generating substantial long-term tax revenue that will help support schools, technical education programs, emergency services, and critical road maintenance and infrastructure improvements across the community."

Amanda Yang, Head of Clean and Renewable Energy, Meta, said, "Through our continued partnership with RWE, the Rabbit's Foot Solar project will bring new generation to the Texas grid while creating local jobs and delivering lasting economic benefits to Bowie County. We're proud to deepen our collaboration with RWE with our expanded portfolio."

Economic and community benefits of Rabbit's Foot Solar Project

The Rabbit's Foot project is expected to create nearly 200 local construction jobs and generate more than $50 million in long-term tax revenues over 40 years for Bowie County, the DeKalb Independent School District, Texarkana College and Emergency District #6.